The iconic Blue Heron Farm, once the summer rental for the Obama family during the early years of Barack Obama‘s presidency, has officially hit the real estate market with an eye-popping $39 million price tag. The sprawling 30-acre estate sits in the exclusive coastal town of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard. It served as the Obamas’ vacation retreat for three consecutive summers beginning in 2009.

This prestigious property features a classic white clapboard main house spanning 7,000 square feet. It offers luxury amenities including tennis courts, basketball facilities, equestrian features, and private beach access. The estate’s current owners are renowned British architect Norman Foster and his wife Elena. The couple purchased the compound in 2011 for $22.4 million after the Obamas concluded their annual stays at the property.

If sold at the asking price, this would become the most expensive residential property ever sold on Martha’s Vineyard. It will surpass the previous record of $32.5 million paid for Katherine Graham’s 186-acre West Tisbury property in 2019.

Obama’s Presidency Boosts Property Value

Blue Heron Farm’s association with the Obama family has undoubtedly enhanced its allure and market value. The former First Family’s decision to vacation at this estate brought national attention to this corner of Martha’s Vineyard, and the fame transformed it into a landmark property with historical significance.

The Obamas eventually purchased their own Martha’s Vineyard property in 2019, a $11 million home in Edgartown on Turkeyland Cove Road. However, their connection to Blue Heron Farm remains a selling point for prospective buyers.

The estate features a strong indoor/outdoor aesthetic that connects residents with the stunning natural surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout flood the interior with natural light. The primary residence also provides breathtaking views of the meticulously maintained gardens. Multiple outdoor entertainment spaces, including a balcony, porch, and deck, are perfect spots for enjoying the island’s famous summer weather.