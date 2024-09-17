New York City lawmakers have approved legislation to study the city’s role in slavery and consider reparations for descendants of enslaved people. This decisive action starkly contrasts the recent setbacks faced by similar initiatives in California. The package of bills passed by the New York City Council marks a huge milestone in addressing historical injustices.

Mayor Eric Adams has already expressed support. If Adams signs these proposals into law, they will urge the city’s Commission on Racial Equity to propose remedies for slavery’s legacy. These strategies will include potential reparations. They will also develop a truth and reconciliation process to find historical truths concerning slavery in the state. Additionally, they will build an informational sign on Wall Street to commemorate the site of New York’s first slave market, which ran from 1711 until 1762.

What Does The Reparations Movement Want To Achieve?

ABC7 NY reports that Council Member Farah Louis, a key sponsor of the legislation, emphasized that the reparations movement goes beyond mere financial compensation. “Systemic forms of oppression are still impacting people through redlining, environmental racism, and underfunded services in predominantly Black neighborhoods,” Louis stated during the council meeting.

The city’s initiative will work in tandem with an existing state commission, also considering reparations possibilities. While the state panel’s report is expected in early 2025, the city’s effort has a longer timeline, with recommendations due by 2027. This extended period allows for thorough research and community engagement.

Linda Tigani, executive director of the Racial Equity Commission, affirmed the significance of this step. “Your call and your ancestors’ call for reparations had not gone unheard,” Tigani remarked during a press conference held before the council ballot.

In Contrast, California Faces Challenges

While New York City moves forward, California’s reparations efforts have faced recent setbacks. Despite initially budgeting $12 million for a reparations program that included helping Black residents research their ancestry, this initiative was defeated in the state’s Legislature. NYC’s city-level initiative may prove more manageable than California’s statewide efforts.

The differing political landscapes in NYC and California likely influence the reception and progress of reparations proposals. Moreover, NYC’s focused study approach differs from California’s more extensive proposals. This may have contributed to the latter’s challenges. Still, New York City joins a growing list of municipalities exploring reparations.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of a notorious 1921 massacre of Black residents, recently announced a similar commission. Evanston, Illinois, became the first city to offer reparations to Black residents in 2021. The city distributed $25,000 based on harm suffered from discriminatory housing policies. San Francisco initially approved reparations but later faced funding cuts, with the mayor suggesting federal-level implementation.