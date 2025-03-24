On March 20, 2025, people worldwide began celebrating Nowruz — the Persian marker of the New Year, which coincides with the first day of spring.

According to National Geographic, the 3,000-year-old tradition kicks off the first day of the Persian calendar. The annual New Year celebration lasts for 13 days. The source notes that “Nowruz” translates to “new day.” During the festivities, celebrants gather with loved ones, feast on traditional food, listen to folk music, and do spring cleaning.

One of the most common Iranian symbols of Nowruz is known as a “Sofreh-ye Haft Sin,” or simply “Haft-Sin.” The table setting display of abundance includes seven objects with names starting with ‘S.’ On a home’s Nowruz table, one might see “seeb” (an apple for beauty), “serkeh” (vinegar for wisdom and patience), “seer” (garlic for good health), and other items with symbolic attributes. The display may also have mirrors (for self-reflection) and candles (for honoring the light’s triumph over darkness).

The celebration of the New Year holiday is said to revolve around all things associated with spring. That includes rebirth, fertility, new beginnings, and nature. The origins of Nowruz reportedly stem from Zoroastrianism, an ancient Iranian religion.

What Else Is There To Know About Nowruz?

Reportedly, a whopping 300 million celebrate Nowruz every year. According to UNESCO, the holiday may also be called “Nowrouz, Nooruz, Navruz, Nauroz, or Nevruz.” Per the source, countries where the festivities are celebrated, besides Iran, include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey, and more across borders, religions, and cultures. Local places may practice their own unique ways of commemorating the springtime start.

Ahead of Nowruz, some may choose to remember dead loved ones by visiting their graves. During the 13-day celebration, leaping over bonfires to welcome the warmth of spring and gifting may occur.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring season will be between March 20 and June 20 this year.