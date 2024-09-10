Don’t miss your chance at scoring affordable air travel with Norse Atlantic Airways for a fall, winter, or springtime European getaway.

The low-cost airline’s “September Sale” applies discounted ticket fares for flights from October 1 through June 15, 2025. The affordable routes fly out in the United States from New York, Miami, Orlando, and Los Angeles. As of this reporting, the epic deal includes $99 flights from New York to London or Berlin, or Miami to Berlin. Other cheap deals — ranging in price under $165 — go from U.S. city hubs to Athens, Paris, and Rome.

You’ll know when you’re viewing a sale fare when you book on the carrier’s website and see a yellow sparkle on the left-hand corner of a date on the calendar. Digging is definitely worth it. For example, Travel Noire spotted $88 one-way routes from New York to London in February 2025, which Norse didn’t advertise on its homepage. Keep in mind that some travel periods are exempt from sale prices.

The discounted rates are for travel in Norse’s Economy Light. The cabin fare guarantees a personal item and a carry-on. There’s also date change flexibility for $200 per flight if needed.

The sale started September 4 and ends September 13 at 6 a.m. Central European Time, or when the sale fares sell out.

Why Shop The September Sale And Fly Norse Atlantic Airways?

In addition to the September Sale, air travel is even more accessible via the “explore now, pay later” option. Via the month-to-month payment plan, flyers can incrementally pay for their travels instead of doling out the total sum at once.

In a statement, Norse’s Chief Commercial Officer, Bård Nordhagen, highlighted the September Sale and another recent carrier move.

“We’re excited to launch our September global flight sale, offering travelers the chance to explore the world at exceptional fares,” said Nordhagen, according to Cision. “And to make your journey even better, we’re pleased to announce that all Economy Light tickets now come with a 10kg cabin bag included, at no extra cost. At Norse Atlantic Airways, we’re always looking for ways to enhance your travel experience, and this sale is the perfect opportunity to plan your next adventure.”