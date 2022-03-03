Nelson Mandela’s Home Turned Into A Luxury Hotel

Have you ever daydreamed what life would be like as a president – or at the very least – pondered how a president lives?

Well now, you could have some of your questions answered because the former home of former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela has been turned into a luxury hotel.

Dubbed as a “place of reflection,” Sanctuary Mandela offers nine rooms celebrating the life of the iconic freedom fighter.

The hotel is located in Johannesburg – Mandela’s first home after he was released from prison after 27 years.

There are nine rooms, lush gardens, and a restaurant where the menu is inspired by the former leaders, who died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Rooms are priced as low as $260 to $1,000 per night for the Presidential Suite, which is reportedly Mandela’s bedroom.

Mandela lived at the property for six years, from 1992 to 1998, a time period when he hosted notable guests, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, supermodel Naimi Campbell, Michael Jackson, and more.

The oldest Black-empowered tourism company, Motsaamayi Tourism Group, is managing the property and experiences.

“Conceived by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which is tasked with preserving Mandela’s legacy and with sharing that legacy across the globe, the Sanctuary is perfectly set up to achieve these goals,” Motsamayi CEO Jerry Mabena told The Independent.

He adds, “The venue is open to everyone, and we encourage anyone to visit the venue and see our work to preserve Mandela’s legacy for themselves.”

Sanctuary Mandela was designed to provide the “perfect combination of tranquility, heritage and mindful experiences,” a statement reads on the website.

Staaff promises an experience of healing and reflection through the design elements, art pieces, and photography throughout the property.

For more information or to book a room, click here.