Naija Snack Box Delivers Authentic Nigerian And West African Staples To Your Door

Naija Snack Box is the brainchild of husband and wife Chinedu and Symantha Onyechi. Born and raised in Lagos and Houston respectively, the couple now resides in Houston. They started their brand in October 2019 in honor of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“Naija Snack Box was created out of necessity and our love for our home, Nigeria,” said Symantha. “We thought it would be the perfect way to introduce our favorite snacks to the USA. We wanted to also provide Nigerians with a taste of home even when we’re miles away, and allow them to have EASY access to the snacks they miss.”

Courtesy of Naija Snack Box

Creating their snack box happened organically. Symantha and Chinedu used their childhood nostalgia, along with many recommendations from their family members, to devise their plan. They went to the local market in Lagos and hand selected every snack brand they wanted to see in their box and store.

The result was a box chock full of a variety of authentic Nigerian and West African staples; unique items you’re not likely to find in other snack boxes. Among the snacks included are chips, nuts, wafers, cookies, candies, chocolates, and much more.

Courtesy of Naija Snack Box

“Nigerian snacks are unique, as they provide a different flavor palette. Many of our snacks combine sweet and salty, or crackers with a bit of spice. We also have healthy drinks that are actually very tasty, too. Many of the snacks are made locally in Nigeria, and don’t include some of the preservatives we see here in the United States. From fresh coconut chips to plantain chips, there is always a favorite snack to find.”

In their snack box, Symantha and Chinedu also wanted to include snacks Americans would be curious enough to try. They’ve found their most popular snack items with both Nigerians and Americans are their plantain chips, which are made fresh and come in a variety of flavors, like onion ginger and sweet spicy chili.

Another popular item is a drink called Ribena, made from the blackcurrant berry plant. With a unique, sweet flavor, new customers are always pleasantly surprised and enjoy it a great deal.

Courtesy of Naija Snack Box

Naija Snack Box currently ships to the US, UK, and Canada. All of their snack boxes include free US shipping. No subscription is necessary, making it easy for customers to order as often as they like.

“Our smallest snack box, Sample Chops Box, includes a drink and more than 10 full-size snack items. The Jara Box, our medium size box, is our most popular, containing over 25 snack items. Our largest snack box, the Owambe Box, provides enough snacks to fill your pantry and share with at least four to five family members.”

Courtesy of Naija Snack Box

Be on the lookout for new items coming soon. This coming holiday season, Naija Snack Box will also be offering customizable holiday boxes, which allow you to hand select several snacks and a drink of your choice to gift to a friend or family member. Snacks can also be purchased individually in the online store. To order boxes or individual snacks, visit www.naijasnackbox.com. You can also follow the company at @naijasnackboxusa.

Courtesy of Naija Snack Box

