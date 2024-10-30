Travel content creator Antonia “Tonia” Olabisi loved her suite at the Museum Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey, so much that she described it as her “most unique” stay.

The seasoned traveler goes by Tonia Hope, @toniahope, on social media. In a September 3 TikTok post, she documented her luxe cave stay and showed off the two-story suite’s private plunge pool, hammam area, sauna, and massage room. The Muhteshem Pool Suite she vacationed in seemed perfect for the ultimate indulgent wellness getaway.

The Muhteshem Pool Suite is a cave structure. The Museum Hotel notes that the room has two bathrooms, a king bed, a fireplace, a private courtyard, and views of Cappadocia. Olabisi’s video showed an additional two single beds in the suite.

“If you ever wondered what Cloud 9 was like, this is it,” she said in the video. “My stay here was the epitome of luxury.”

“I’m sorry, but this has to be the most unique hotel suite I have ever stayed in,” she added in the caption.

What Makes The Museum Hotel A Unique Stay

Olabisi’s recap and aerial shots of the property highlighted the Museum Hotel as a spot for one’s travel bucket list. The London-based British-Nigerian creator’s post has nearly 307,000 views and over 29,300 likes. Commenters were blown away by the beauty and uniqueness of her stay.

The Museum Hotel offers cooking lessons and wellness services. In her video, Olabisi showcased the lodging’s stunning heated pool and on-site Turkish restaurant. She also noted the rooftop garden where guests can enjoy breakfast and hot air balloon viewing.

Adding to its one-of-a-kind offerings, the Museum Hotel has various gardens where visitors can experience its seasonal produce harvest, wines, peacocks, turtles, and more. Guests can also explore “historical artifacts from the Hittite, Roman, Seljuk, and Ottoman periods” throughout the property. Another perk is that there’s wine on tap accessible in some of the hotel rooms.