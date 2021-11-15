Photo Credit: Jakob Owens
10 Of The World's Most Instagrammable World Heritage Sites
There is so much beauty in this world, and some parts are so breathtaking that they’ve been certified as the most gorgeous on the planet. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) identifies cultural and natural heritage around the world which they consider to be “of outstanding value to humanity.” The World Heritage Sites are exceptional and diverse, from the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to East Africa’s Serengeti.
Creative resources expert Design Bundles sifted through the 145 most popular sites and analyzed how many times they were tagged on Instagram. They managed to identify the most instagrammable UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world.
So grab your cameras and strike your best pose in front of these IG faves.
1. Historic Center of Rome
Italy is a perennial fave for travelers, and there is plenty to see. The historical center of the city is home to world-famous landmarks such as the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum.
2. Rio de Janeiro
Christ the Redeemer is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Rio de Janeiro. So it comes as no surprise that there are over 45,039,569 posts about the city. But besides the super-popular attraction, the Museum of Tomorrow and the Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum are also worthy of a visit.
3. Venice and its Lagoon
Venice is a living postcard thanks to landmarks like St. Mark’s Square, the Grand Canal, and the Bridge of Sighs.
4. Kiev
Architecture enthusiasts will appreciate sites like Saint-Sophia Cathedral and its related monastic buildings in the historic center of Kyiv. The well-preserved interior and collection of mosaics and frescoes dating back to the 11th century are worth the trip.
5. Historic Center of Florence
The Historic Center of Florence houses the work of artistic giants like Brunelleschi, Botticelli, Giotto, and Michelangelo. The Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the Church of Santa Croce, the Palazzo Vecchio, the Uffizi gallery, and the Palazzo Pitti are also contained in this magical city.
6. Historic Center of Prague
The 14th century ushered in iconic monuments like Hradcany Castle, St Vitus Cathedral, Charles Bridge and several churches and palaces to the Historic Center of Prague.
7. Budapest
Budapest, including the Banks of the Danube, the Buda Castle Quarter and Andrássy Avenue,
The Old Village of Hollókő and its surroundings, and Hortobágy National Park (the Puszta) are all on the World Heritage List.
8. Brasilia
The Juscelino Kubitschek bridge is just one of the special elements of Brasilia.
9. Historic Center of Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg is known as the ‘Venice of the North’ for its vast network of canals and more than 400 bridges.
10. City of Quito
Not even a 1917 earthquake could destroy Quito, the capital of Ecuador. The city was built on the ruins of an Inca city in the 16th century and stands 2,850 meters high. It also boasts the least altered historic centre in Latin America.