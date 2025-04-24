On April 21, the State Department reissued its “Level 2” travel advisory for Morocco to share terrorism warnings. The update was reissued after a periodic review with minor edits. It claims that terrorist groups in the North African country “continue plotting possible attacks.” Moreover, those attacks could occur in areas where tourists frequent, with “little or no warning.” Due to the risk, the authority advises tourists to take precautions if planning a visit to Morocco.

The source claims that targeted places for terrorism could be transportation hubs, shopping malls, government facilities, and markets, such as the souks. Morocco’s country information page on the State Department’s website adds that clubs, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, and other places tourists might visit are also potential targets.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Visiting Morocco And Staying Safe?

The State Department classifying somewhere as a Level 2 zone means that American travelers should “exercise increased caution.” The United States’ travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with the latter being the most inadvisable.

In addition to staying alert, travelers in Morocco should avoid crowded areas and demonstrations. General rules of thumb are to stay updated on the State Department’s advisories and ensure you’ve received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended vaccinations for your destination.

The State Department encourages travelers going abroad to enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. The latter will help you be located should there be an emergency or natural disaster where you’re visiting. The program will also provide safety updates and relevant information about your destination while you’re there.

“The potential for terrorist violence against U.S. interests and citizens exists in Morocco. Long an important counterterrorism partner with the United States, Morocco’s capable security services have taken robust actions to guard against terrorist attacks,” says the State Department. “Lone wolf attacks are difficult to detect and disrupt and can occur without warning… U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant with regard to their personal security.”