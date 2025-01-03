In time for the new year the author of The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, Harlan Coben, brings us another Netflix-adapted mystery-thriller. The creative team behind past book-to-screen adaptations also brings Missing You, a five-episode series set in the UK that follows the unfolding story of a police detective, Kat (Rosalind Eleazar), accompanied by Ellis (Richard Armitage). Searching for answers following the murder of her father who was the former police chief (Sir Lenny Henry), she finds much more than anticipated. Amid her emotional rollercoaster, Kat finds her estranged fiance, Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app.

Characterized by shots across Manchester, the series was adapted by Victoria Asare-Archer and is available to stream today. Whether fans of Coben’s work, locals or visitors to the UK, viewers may recognize some of the scenery on display. Consider this your official guide to exploring Missing You filming locations across the UK!

‘Missing You’ Filmed in Manchester and Area: Explore Bolton, Stockport, Glossop and Parkgate

Key Scenes: Well-known locations like municipal offices turned museums, Le Mans Crescent and the former housing project, Victoria Square appear on-screen. Missing You also features police station scenes in Stockport, farmhouse scenes in Glossop and the scenes where Kat learns information regarding the whereabouts of Josh in Parkgate.

Best Time to Visit: Each of the aforementioned cities is located within the UK. Ideal times for visiting England are between March and August, varying by a few weeks on either end of the trip.

Transportation Options: Bolton and Stockport are located within Greater Manchester, England whereas Glossop is a 25-minute drive away. Additionally, Parkgate is about an hour’s drive away. Manchester’s compact layout makes it easiest for travelers to explore the city on-foot. Getting from Manchester to Glossop is best done via the Northern Rail train, which runs hourly. Similar to that of Manchester, it’s recommended that travelers walk to best get around Parkgate as it’s a small village.

Outside of Le Mans Crescent and Victoria Square, Missing You city scenes were also captured at the Bolton School, a private secondary institution (known for its famous alumni) where other films have been shot. Scenes were also captured between Cooper Street and Castle Street in the Bury borough of Manchester where there’s a shopping centre, railway and two museum. A variety of cultural and outdoor activities are available for tourists to explore. While there aren’t any tours related to the series, as of yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t create an experience of your own by visiting the filming sites and reenacting some of your favorite scenes. Consider visiting Chetham’s Library, the oldest public library in the English-speaking world, founded in 1653. There, you may find a copy of the original novel that inspired the series.

Stockport is where police station scenes were filmed. To capture the entire building, the production designer decided to go beyond the usual mundane set. Usually “banks of computers, strip lighting and low ceilings,” the police station scenes were shot in an old Victorian building, according to details shared by the crew. Formerly an abandoned building, extensive renovation including the incorporation of dark wood and mid-century furniture allowed the team to transform the property.

These filming locations in Manchester are easily accessible. Glossop and Parkgate, however, are much more remote, offering a certain level of visual detail to the scenes. The vastness of a farmhouse or estate adds mystery as it’s almost impossible to know what’s around every corner. It’s perfect for the uncovering of clues and/or covering one’s tracks, like the farmhouse scenes defined by Kat’s discovery of Josh’s location. The vast, open space offers beauty in rolling hills of green found in the many parks, trails and fields. Parkgate is another great outdoor adventure spot, where views, bird watching and a seafront area are up for exploration.

A comprehensive trip, including all of the neighboring Manchester cities, will require planning in advance. With two of the cities requiring longer drives, this adds factors to consider for your journey. Of the 10 days suggested that visitors stay in England, three of them can be spent in and around Manchester. Once that’s taken care of, prepare to place yourself in the detective shoes of Kat and explore the filming locations of Missing You.

Things to Do: Continue along the path of detective-level discoveries by stopping by the John Rylands Research Institute and Library. Those notes you jotted down while watching the series about everything from municipalities to remote residencies can be explored here. If you’re in it for the views and photo ops, consider visiting Heaton Park. With wide open space, it’s easy to explore while imagining you’re in Glossop or Parkgate.

Where to Eat: Also often associated with love and mystery is Italian storytelling. This time it takes on the form of tiramisu. At Giovanni’s, this family favorite is an intimate take on affordable upscale. There are also those times when a trip inspired by your favorite series calls for kicking things up another notch. Fenix Manchester offers deliciously traditional Mediterranean and Greek plates accompanied by stylish ambiance for patrons to enjoy! Also along the Mediterranean track, although mostly by name, is Fig & Sparrow. A cafe that’s equally affordable and adorable where the coffee, latte art and fig toast are loved and respected.

Where to Stay: Considering adding a bit of thrill-er to your stay? Look no further than the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Picadilly. It’s close to several attractions, providing plenty of opportunity for an impromptu, Missing You-esque scavenger hunt. Also among popular landmarks is the Hilton Manchester Deansgate – a trendy, “home away from home.”. Similarly, Hotel Gotham is also close to the action. The moody art-deco styling resembles that of the Missing You police station; this hotel embodies a luxury perfect for the brood and mysterious spender.