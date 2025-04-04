Million Dollar Secret is a reality series with a premise full of mystery and cutthroat competition. While the Netflix original is relatively new, since it was released on Mar. 26, it has gained the attention of viewers. The show centers around 12 strangers who are in a fancy lakeside estate with some jaw dropping views. They are tasked with discovering one player with a secret. For murder mystery fans, this show may be a welcome addition to your binge sessions since the anticipation could be cut with a knife. The one player of the game is hiding that they are in fact a millionaire, which (if that fact is discovered) will ruin their chances of winning the cash prize.

So, the stakes are high and the game is all about deception and sussing out secrets. Despite all the drama in the show, there’s one thing that definitely can’t be hidden – the over-the-top mansion that the players reside in during the game. This is where they have daily activities to win advantages and have nightly dinners where they try to eliminate the true millionaire within the group. For fans curious about the popular backdrop of the show, we’ve discovered the Million Dollar Secret filming location.

The Stag Is Actually in Kelowna, British Columbia

Key Scenes: The whole show is filmed in British Columbia, Canada at a stunning estate near the water. So, while Million Dollar Secret focuses on the people at the mansion, there is plenty to oggle over inside and outside the property.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit this area is during either the spring season. For travelers trying to book a visit to Canada’s gorgeous West Coast, between March and May is when the weather is best.

Transportation Options: There are public bus systems that travelers can utilize while visiting. The BC Transit Kelowna Regional Transit System goes from the city to lake side areas, making it a good option.

The lavish property in Million Dollar Secret is called The Stag in the show. But in real life it is actually named something else. Château Okanagan is popular for its exclusive shoreline, serene natural environment and ample space. In fact, the estate is located on a 44-acre property. So, it is ideal for vacationers who want to enjoy the great outdoors. Its grandeur makes it being the Million Dollar Secret filming location completely justifiable. With a millionaire on the loose, the participants might as well be able to live like them – and if they take home the $1 million dollar cash prize, the winner should be able to visit the property anytime they want to.

The massive home can host up to 16 people comfortably. One of the big perks of the filming location is that it comes with staff including a private chef. So, if a low-effort and maximum relaxation vacation sounds good, visitors can book the private villa. It is ideally located right on Okanagan Lake which means visitors get exclusive sights. For around $3,500 per person (or $40,000 for the entire estate) travelers can enjoy this estate for a three-night stay. This filming location will have you feeling pampered and relaxed; being perched on a property overlooking gorgeous views will make you feel like a billionaire.

Things to Do: Many visitors focus on the natural environment while they are in the area, so spotting bears and whale watching are popular activities. Kelowna is known for it’s wineries, so while in the area, be sure to enjoy a glass of vino in the company of friends, new and old.

Where to Eat: There are plenty of places to get good food in the area if the price of the property (and private chef) are not in the budget. For a hearty steak, head to the highly-rated Gulfstream, or if you’re in the mood for a quick bite, Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich is sure to satisfy.

Where to Stay: The Cove Lakeside Resort is a popular option, but there are many local rentable properties to book while in the area too.