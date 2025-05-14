The details of 2025’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tease a spooky, silly, wholesome time at the most magical place on earth.

Taking place at Walt Disney World, the annual Halloween celebration will run this year on select dates from August 15 through October 31. Visitors can expect Halloween-themed entertainment and dining, as well as character meet-and-greets, “scream-worthy experiences,” and the nighttime Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade. In addition, there will be dance parties, enthralling attractions, and exclusive merchandise. The festive atmosphere will be filled with “complimentary treat bags,” trick-or-treating, and guests in costume. The party days will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Visitors may also enjoy the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, a music-filled show featuring a host of Disney’s most beloved bad guys. Separately, Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular will include projections on Cinderella’s Castle and fireworks.

Disney Parks Blog reports that for the annual Halloween celebration’s first time, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will greet visitors at Town Square Theater. Other characters guests might see include the Headless Horseman, Sally and Jack Skellington, and various Disney Villains.

What Else Is There To Know About Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025?

Tickets go on sale May 15 for those staying at select and associated Walt Disney World Resort hotels. These include the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green. All other Halloween lovers must wait until May 22 to snag their tickets. Prices vary depending on the party day, ranging from $119 to $229 per ticket, plus tax. Ticket discounts on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates are currently available to Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.

Below, see the official 2025 dates from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: