With spooky season in full effect, it’s no surprise that some travelers are hunting down the best hotel deals and packages.

If you’re interested in visiting a real-life Halloweentown, there are plenty to choose from. However, finding and booking them in advance is crucial, especially if you want to visit iconic towns like Salem or Sleepy Hollow. For example, the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem has preemptively provided details on its October 2025 multi-night package deals.

The Tarrytown House Estate in upstate New York hosts a special offer on hotel stays until November 18 in honor of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze fall festival. With this year’s promo code (Blaze 2024), the cheapest nightly rate for an Estate King guest room from October 29 to October 31 is $355 per night. In addition to the accommodations and breakfast, the package includes two VIP tickets to the nearby festivities and a spectacular pumpkin light show in Hudson Valley.

Universal Studios Hollywood has a Halloween Horror Nights hotel and ticket package. The stay would be at one of the theme park’s partner hotels, and the accommodation might have perks like free wi-fi or beverage credits. The bundle includes the hotel, a day of general admission into the park, and access to Halloween Horror Nights. The latter features eight haunted houses, the Terror Tram, “scare zones,” and more.

Cedar Point offers various hotel and amusement park admission bundles for enjoying its Halloweekends in Ohio. While the options vary, visitors can experience overnight stays, early entry into the park, and parking. The majority of the packages offer free admission on certain days and nights. Three of the four options include free entry to Fright Lane on Thursday nights.

How To Find Halloween Hotel Discounts And Deals?

One of the most efficient things you can do is use online travel tools and search engines. Resources like Booking.com, Expedia, Skyscanner, Trivago, and Kayak can all help lessen the sifting through quality hotels that meet your requirements and price point.

Also, it never hurts to call a hotel directly and ask if there are any last-minute discounted rates that they can provide. To bask in spooky and ghoulish fall feels, look into towns hosting Halloween festivals, parades, and haunted houses.