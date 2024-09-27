Soaring high in the fashionable La Condesa neighborhood, the Andaz Mexico City Condesa is an ideal base for anyone seeking a chic getaway with genuine Mexican experiences.

This newly opened boutique hotel stands out in the upscale area, renowned for its tree-lined streets, art deco architecture, and thriving culinary culture. It is an excellent jumping-off point for discovering Mexico City’s beauty. Here, guests are mere steps away from some of the top eateries, shops, and cultural landmarks.

The hotel’s residential-style rooms and suites are decorated in a way that captures the artistic vibe of the Condesa district. Guests relax in aesthetically pleasing and functionally perfect spaces. This is thanks to a fusion of modern design with classic Mexican touches. Moreover, the works of the famous Mexican architect Luis Barragán influenced the brilliant bursts of color and stunning views visitors enjoy during their stay.

Dine At Cabuya, The Hotel’s Rooftop Eatery

One of the hotel’s crown jewels is Cabuya, the stunning rooftop restaurant and bar. Inspired by the beach, cenotes, and jungle, Cabuya offers an escape from the urban landscape below. With its mouthwatering dishes and outstanding views of Mexico City, the venue wins over new and returning patrons. Cabuya’s menu focuses on seafood, complemented by signature cocktails showcasing the mixologist’s creativity.

The carefully curated musical ambiance adds to the overall experience. It creates a perfect setting for romantic dinners and lively social gatherings. Open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Cabuya invites guests to enjoy lunch, dinner, or late-night drinks under the stars. The rooftop’s design also incorporates elements that pay homage to Mexico’s coastal regions. As such, these details transport visitors to a beachside retreat without leaving the city.

Enjoy Mexican Culture

The Andaz Mexico City Condesa sets itself apart by offering immersive experiences that connect guests with local culture. One standout offering is the Chocolate Master Class, a journey into the world of Mexican chocolate. This hour-long class, available for groups of up to five people, introduces participants to the art of chocolate tempering. Guests learn to create a variety of chocolate treats.

These include brown caramel bonbons, feuillantine chocolates, milk chocolate swarms, rustic tablets with dried fruits, and white and dark chocolate marquettes. Plus, the class uses select Sicao chocolate for tempering, ensuring a high-quality product. It’s an excellent opportunity for guests to gain hands-on experience with a beloved Mexican ingredient and take home a sweet souvenir of their stay.

Experience Serenity At Pasana Spa And Wellness

Pasana Spa and Wellness at Andaz Mexico City Condesa provides guests with a complete mind, body, and spirit wellness experience. The spa’s treatment menu draws inspiration from nature’s protective and regenerative elements, expertly crafted to balance the senses. Visitors can indulge in various services, including an 80-minute treatment. This treatment combines a Himalayan salted stones massage with a moisturizing scrub.

The spa offers facials and body treatments for those seeking targeted treatments. Nail enthusiasts can enjoy manicures and pedicures using CND products in the spa’s salon area. After treatments, guests can unwind in the cozy relaxation lounge or take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool, which boasts views of the Condesa neighborhood. Pasana Spa and Wellness also caters to fitness enthusiasts with a 24-hour gym equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including Peloton treadmills.

Go Beyond The Hotel And Explore The Neighborhood

The hotel’s location in Condesa provides easy access to numerous attractions. Guests can take leisurely walks through Parque México, visit the nearby Museo Casa de León Trotsky, or explore the eclectic shops and cafes that line Amsterdam Avenue. The concierge team at Andaz can undoubtedly provide personalized recommendations and arrange unique experiences to help guests make the most of their stay.