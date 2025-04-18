To show that love is in the little things, Meghan Markle takes a small but impactful step to care for her kids when she’s away from home.

The Duchess of Sussex shares two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry of the British royal family. The former Suits actress shared a travel tip for busy parents during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Meghan shared that she’ll pack a children’s book so she can send her kids a video of herself reading their bedtime story. The duchess’s share came after she explained that she and Prince Harry continue to make daily efforts to support each other.

Regarding her special gesture as a parent, Meghan said, “I always make it a point when I’m traveling, if I can’t do bedtime stories with my kids [in person]… So I’ll always pack a really thin book, and I’ll videotape myself reading it. So whoever’s with them, or Papa [Prince Harry], can say, ‘Here’s mama reading your bedtime story.'”

“You find ways to show up for each other,” said the mom of two. “And I want people to know you can show up for each other because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you.”

Where Has Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Traveled Recently?

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a grand spring break vacation with Archie and Lilibet this year. The source noted that the trip was also a celebration of Meghan’s recent successes, including the March premiere of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Additionally, the Duchess’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her latest podcast series, “Confessions of a Female Founder,” both debuted in April.

The outlet didn’t disclose exactly where the family vacationed, but it described the spring break trip as “sun-soaked.”

In May 2024, Meghan and Harry enjoyed an enriching trip to Nigeria, wherein the duchess embraced her Nigerian roots. Later that year, the two visited Colombia and gained a deeper understanding of the country’s cultural diversity.