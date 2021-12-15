A 'Margaritaville At Sea' Bahamas Cruise Is Coming In 2022

Margaritaville has announced its Margaritaville at Sea offshore resort experience next year.

According to a post on the Margaritaville blog, the first cruise ship, Margaritaville Paradise, will set sail April 30, 2022 from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean,” said the brand’s founder, singer Jimmy Buffett. “Now you can follow in our wake.”

Passengers cruising aboard Margaritaville Paradise, formerly Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica, will find 658 cabins in various stateroom categories on 10 passenger decks. The ship has been fully refurbished, with millions of dollars being put into upgrading everything and preparing the ship to give cruisers the experience of a lifetime.

All cabins and common areas of the ship will showcase the casual-luxe design synonymous with the Margaritaville signature brand. Details with include subtle nautical elements and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky.

Margaritaville Paradise will offer gourmet food and beverage options, such as JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Euphoria Lounge, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop to name a few.

Onboard leisure and entertainment activities offered will include the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, as well as Fins Up! Fitness Center, and various pools and retail shops.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said Margaritaville CEO, John Cohlan. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

For more information or to book your cruise, visit www.margaritavilleatsea.com. You can also follow Margaritaville at Sea on Facebook and Instagram.

