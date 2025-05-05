A 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan was rescued twice from Mount Fuji within days of each other – the second time after reascending for his phone.

According to police in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture, the student was alone on the Fujinomiya trail when he requested rescue April 22. BBC reported that the man had lost his crampons – a shoe attachment that helps climbers have better traction. The latter source added that the man was rescued via helicopter.

However, he reportedly had to be rescued on Mount Fuji again on April 27. The unidentified man allegedly suffered from altitude sickness and needed medical intervention after reascending to get his phone and other belongings, which he’d previously forgotten on the mountain.

What Else Is There To Know About The Man Twice Rescued On Mount Fuji?

Climbing season for Mount Fuji is generally from July through early September. As of this reporting, the Official Website for Mt. Fuji Climbing states that all the trails are closed. The website notes that climbing the landmark is “dangerous” and prohibited outside the designated season. However, those who are “fully prepared” have submitted a climbing plan and who climb with their own portable toilets may embark on the journey at their own risk.

According to the latter source, harsh weather, snowstorms, wind, and ice during the off-season increase the potential for mountain accidents. Moreover, the causes of mountain climbing accidents include being ill-prepared, uninformed, and overly confident that you won’t cause an accident. Another reason cited was “being in a tourist mood.”

Mount Fuji is 12,398 feet tall and is Japan’s most popular attraction. The Fujinomiya trail has the highest starting point of the mountain’s four trails, 7,874 feet above sea level. The most popular route is the Yoshida trail due to its huts, first aid, amenities, and general accessibility.