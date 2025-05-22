Content creator Hazi Adamu had an accidental yet adventurous stay at Mama Shelter London, which she described as a “sex hotel.”

The London-based freelance creative shared her experience in a March 3 TikTok post. Her stay included several suggestive moments or points of decor. She showed a mirror angled slightly over her hotel bed. In the bathroom, she noted a rainfall shower with a handheld head that only had a “turbo” setting. Also, Hazi claimed that the hotel sold vibrators shaped as rubber duckies as “merch.”

Wait, Did This London Hotel Just Offer Free Adult Content At Check-In?

At the beginning of her stay, the TikTok user said she was offered free adult content. Recalling her check-in, Hazi said, “The receptionist was like, ‘Just so you know, the porn is free here. So don’t worry about that.'”

More randomly, she said that Tweety and Sylvester the Cat face masks were all over the hotel, including in her room.

Since sharing her experience, Hazi’s post has received over 536,300 likes, 37,500 saves, and over 2,000 comments. The viral video currently has over 3.6 million views.

@h2okayy Honestly though the bar and dj was absolutely amazing I’ll definitely be back ♬ Morning Happy Melody – Donguri

What Else Did Hazi Adamu Say About Her Experience?

Hazi said she “accidentally booked” the “sex hotel.” Through her initial post, she laughed about the seemingly suggestive aspects of her experience. She noted that she asked another guest what type of hotel Mama Shelter London is, and the person replied with a straight face, saying, “It’s a swingers hotel.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hazi explained why she booked the hotel in the first place. She said, “When I first went on the website, I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh this seems like a fun hipster hotel … I’m gonna love this.'”

In follow-up TikTok posts, Hazi shared a room tour and footage from Mama Shelter London’s lobby bar. Underneath footage of her dancing to music spun by the onsite DJ, a commenter asked, “Will you be booking again?”

Hazi lightheartedly replied, “Don’t tell anyone, but yes,” before adding some crying laughing emojis.

In the caption of her initial post, she wrote, “Honestly though, the bar and DJ was absolutely amazing. I’ll definitely be back.”

Is Mama Shelter London A Sex Hotel?

Mama Shelter London’s website makes no explicit mention of it being a sex hotel. The boutique stay in the Bethnal Green / Shoreditch area offers 194 king-sized rooms. For your pleasure, guests may enjoy the onsite karaoke rooms, the garden bar, or working out at the gym.

Notably, the hotel’s online shop, Mama Loves You, does have a “Hot” collection, including sex toys and other kinky items for sale. Mama Shelter has other locations worldwide, including Dubai, Paris, Rome, and Singapore.