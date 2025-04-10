This may be the first time in history that people brag about being number 2. Making the case for cities, there’s nothing wrong with placing second. Those who live or visit what are considered second cities—often defined as the second-most-populous destination—will tell you these destinations have their perks. There are fewer crowds and a level of authenticity that tends to wear off in the bigger cities.

However, the most significant advantage to second cites are the costs. Luxury experiences can be found in places people look over for a fraction of the price. In this case, it feels so good to come in second.

Here are eight luxury stays and experiences in second cities that you and your wallet don’t want to miss out on.

Cleveland, Ohio: A Midwestern Alternative To Chicago, Illinois

It took me returning to Northeast Ohio, where I grew up, to realize that Cleveland is more than a flyover state. Cleveland will surprise travelers seeking luxury for less because it’s accessible, offers diverse experiences, and, most importantly, is affordable.

For a luxury experience, Cleveland’s newest boutique hotel, Fidelity Hotel, is an intimate experience in Cleveland’s historic Baker Building. Drawing inspiration from its Gilded Age origins, the property blends old-world glamour with modern style. Guests can revel in artful event spaces thanks to the more than 20 local artists who create a breath of fresh air in the more than 100-year-old building.

While in Cleveland, visit Marengo Day Spa (located in the historic Arcade building in the heart of downtown). This luxurious, full-service day spa offers massages, facials, and nail and hair services.

Hotel Costs: Ranges Between $190 and $300 per night

Ranges Between $190 and $300 per night Marengo Luxury Spa Costs: Marengo Classic Package $175. The Ultimate Getaway Package $280.

Ojo Caliente: An Alternative To Albuquerque, New Mexico

Steeped in history and tradition, Ojo Caliente is one of the country’s oldest health spas. It is a small, unincorporated community in Taos County, situated between rugged desert cliffs and a cottonwood-lined bosque.

Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and Spa’s hot springs are an incredible wellness retreat for people seeking healing. According to staff, it is one of the only hot springs spas and resorts on Earth featuring four healing minerals in naturally sulfur-free waters.

Resort Costs: Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and Spa fills up fast. Average prices range between $259 and $589. The weekends tend to be more expensive.

Portland, Maine: An Alternative To Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is undoubtedly one of America’s sweetheart cities. People admire and appreciate it for its waterfronts, history, and old-school feel, thanks to its historic architecture and cobblestone streets. But another city deserves the spotlight because it’s just as attractive: Portland, Maine.

This city also has cobblestone streets, stunning coastal views, and some of the best seafood in America. Travelers looking for a city escape without Boston’s price tag will not be disappointed in Portland. In fact, you may kick yourself for not traveling there sooner.

The newly built Weldon Hotel is a wonderful place for a city escape. Tucked in the heart of Portland’s Old Port, the apartment-style suites create an urban oasis just steps away from incredible dining and shopping.

Add the restaurant Twelve Maine to your itinerary and book early. The seasonally focused, modern New England restaurant pays homage to what locals and visitors love about Portland. A spokesperson for Twelve says the restaurant embodies “everything that is quintessentially Maine.”

A highlight from the prix fixe menu, served in the dining room, chef’s counter, and patio, is the beloved lobster roll, served warm in a hand-laminated croissant roll with butter. The signature burger is made of a 50/50 Blend of New York strip and brisket, house-made steak sauce, taleggio cheese mornay, and red onion jam.

Hotel Costs: The Weldon requires a two-night minimum stay. Prices range from $480 nightly to $780 for a deluxe room that sleeps up to four people.

The Weldon requires a two-night minimum stay. Prices range from $480 nightly to $780 for a deluxe room that sleeps up to four people. Twelve Restaurant: It’s best to book a reservation early. Its 4-course Prix Fixe experience costs around $100 per person. Add $40 for a non-alcoholic pairing and around $60- $80 for an alcoholic paring.

San Luis Obispo, California: An Alternative To San Francisco, California

There’s So Cal, and then there’s Slo Cal, the nickname for San Luis Obispo, a charming alternative to San Francisco. The Central Coast is filled with natural beauty and close to the beach. Just minutes from SLO is Edna Valley, where you can enjoy tastings for a fraction of the prices you will find in Sonoma or Napa Valley.

One of the top luxurious experiences you should seek is time at the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa. Located over 100 acres in the lush Avila Valley, the spa offers many massages and facials. Every treatment includes a half-hour soak in a private hillside mineral springs hot tub. The Yoga Dome also offers a ton of mind and body classes.

Spa and Package Costs: The Day Away Package includes a 60-minute Yoga or Pilates class, a 60-minute Mineral Spring Soak, a 60-minute Spa Treatment, and breakfast or lunch at the Gardens of Avila Restaurant for $205 per person Sunday through Friday. This package is unavailable on Saturdays.

Ouray, Colorado: An Alternative To Switzerland

Pronounced “Your-Ray,” there’s a reason this tiny mountain town in southwestern Colorado has been nicknamed the “Switzerland of America.” If you have traveled to Switzerland before, you must do a double take because the two are eerily similar. However, if your budget or time doesn’t allow you to travel so far, Ouray is the perfect option to save money and maximize your PTO.

Located in the San Juan Mountains, visitors can stay in a Swiss-style chalet or soak in one of the town’s natural hot spring pools.

Hot Springs Costs: Ouray Hot Springs Pool is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. You don’t have to be a member to get in. Prices for adults are approximately $26 per person. Be sure to check the website for daily temperatures. Hours are extended in the summer, from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Hilo: An Alternative To Honolulu, Hawaii

I was born and spent a few of my early years in Honolulu, so Oahu is my second home. That said, every time I travel back, it comes with sticker shock. A more affordable option for luxury is a place many people glance over for Honolulu or Kahului, Maui: Hilo.

Located on the Big Island of Hawaii, Hilo is less crowded than Honolulu and cheaper than Kahului. However, it does not lack beauty, luxury, and the feeling of paradise. Book a stay at Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo for luxury for half the price. In addition to island excursions, including Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the spa on the property is a serene sanctuary within the hotel.

Resort Costs: An oceanfront Corner Room with a king bed averages around $286 per night. The same room on Waikiki Beach in Oahu is at least $150 more.

Coamo, Puerto Rico: An Alternative To San Juan, Puerto Rico

South of San Juan is Coamo, a countryside town that offers a relaxing escape. The Aguas Termales de Coamo, or Coamo Thermal Baths, are known for their healing powers. Mineral waters have been said to ease stress and joint pain.

The water here is magical and the local legend says the magic is Juan Ponce de Leon’s coveted Fountain of Youth, but there’s only one way for you to find out.

Theral Springs Costs: There is a $4 entry fee and spa services that start at $1 per minute.

Bonita Springs, Florida: An Alternative To Miami, Florida

Just 15 miles north of Naples is Bonita Springs on Florida’s Southwest Coast. It’s a friendly city where visitors can access serene waterways, state parks, and unspoiled beaches. Bonita Springs is an alternative for Miami that is also a break from the typical options of Tampa, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

For a luxurious experience, book a stay at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. The resort exudes luxury with high-end amenities, including an on-site spa, seven restaurants, and balconies with sweeping views of Estero Bay and the Naples area coastline.

Guests can also relax on the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa’s private island, Big Hickory Island. Just a 15-minute boat ride from the resort, guests can enjoy complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas to spend the day lounging in the sun or taking in the gorgeous scenery.

