Lilac Studio: The Viral Black Women-Owned Tattoo Studio In Dallas

Dallas has its first all-women, Black-owned tattoo studio that’s hard not to love. Located in East Village, Lilac Tattoo Studio is one of the most popular spots to get ink in the city.

Founded by Dominque Ransom, the owner as well as her talented women artists received their flowers on social media thanks to TikTok. They have garnered more than 2 million views on the social media platform, where they’re known to be a resource and answer customer questions.

“Here at Lilac, we want to provide the most comfortable, safe, fun, and amazing environment at all times,” a statement reads on the company website.

According to Saue Black, Ransom’s professional career began in 2015. Following her apprenticeship, she decided to take a leap of faith after she was presented with an opportunity to launch her own business.

Inside the studio, you will find beautiful decor that’s made for your social media posts. Beyond the flower walls, neon purple lights, and heart-shaped pillows is an inclusive space designed to make everyone feel important when they walk through the doors. The studio prides itself on being a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a full female staff. It’s very important for us to know that every client is being treated professionally and that everybody feels comfortable receiving any type of service,” Ransom added. “We service all walks of life no matter who you identify as, as long as you walk out of Lilac feeling even [grander] than you did when you walked in [then] we did our mission!”

In addition to tattoos, Lilac offers piercings and teeth services.

