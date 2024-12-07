The glittering lights and high-stakes gambling of Las Vegas, Nevada might not be your first thought when it comes to Christmas travel, especially if you’re looking for snow. Despite the 60-degree weather and sunny skies, there are ways to experience Las Vegas in the week of Christmas that will leave you feeling just as festive as you would anywhere else.

For locals, Sin City regulars and Vegas newbies alike, here are a few surprising hidden gems to discover both on and off the Strip if you’re planning to spend the week of Christmas in Las Vegas.

Off-Strip Things to Do During The Week of Christmas In Vegas

Las Vegas is famous for the Strip of course, but there’s so much more to see when you leave that thin band of hotels and casinos that wind down Las Vegas Boulevard. If you’re not into the casinos and crowds, or if you have kids in tow, here are a few activities that will suit any taste.

Tivoli Village’s Nutcracker Night Market

via Tivoli Village

Cost: Free

Where: 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89145

On the western side of Las Vegas, you’ll find off-strip high-end living and shopping tucked away in the Summerlin neighborhood. Situated in this small suburban sprawl is the Italian-inspired shopping center Tivoli Village, and in December, its annual Nutcracker Market. If you want to catch it within a week of Christmas, you’ll need to get there on its last day, December 19th. Tivoli Village itself is full of unique shopping and dining experiences, but the Nutcracker Night Market is where the holiday spirit really comes alive.

Much like you’d see in Europe’s holiday markets, artisans and craftspeople come together to sell everything from handmade decorations to gifts and home goods. If you need a shopping break, relax and tune in to the on-site entertainment that you’ll be able to catch throughout the evening.

If you want to make your trip to the Nutcracker Night Market extra special, take a complimentary horse-drawn carriage ride. Get to the village early if you’d like to secure your ride, though: they’re first come, first served, and the line grows faster than you’d expect.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village



Cost: $26 for individual tickets, with savings available for group purchases. Children 3 and under enter for free.

Where: 6300 West Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

Opportunity Village is an organization that creates job opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Southern Nevada. In 2024, Opportunity Village will set up its 32nd annual Magical Forest, a staple of Las Vegas Christmas entertainment for the whole family.

The beautifully decorated Magical Forest is set up over a 2.5-acre park. While you sip hot chocolate or eat food from one of the local vendors, you can stop by The Holiday Shoppe or pause to jam to live musical entertainment. Play a round of golf, hop on one of the rides, or bask in the twinkling holiday atmosphere between attempts to win at the midway carnival games. While this is a kid-friendly Las Vegas experience, the beer garden opens up on some evenings for those over 21 who’d like to indulge. It’s truly amazing how much gets packed into the relatively small space, but you can also visit it knowing that the proceeds go to the cause of funding Opportunity Village’s mission.

Ethel M Chocolate Factory’s Cactus Garden

via Ethel M

Cost: Free

Where: 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, NV, 89014

While you will need to go up toward Mount Charleston if you want a snowy hike filled with aromatic pine trees, Las Vegas puts its own twist on holiday light decorations. Head south from the strip and into Henderson near Sunset, and you’ll stumble upon Ethel M Chocolate Factory.

The factory is free to tour, and you’ll get a complimentary piece of candy at the end, plus an opportunity to buy a wide variety of chocolate treats in the gift shop. Once you make your way outside, the Christmas magic comes to life in the factory’s three-acre cactus garden.

The garden houses 300 varieties of cacti, where animated light-up reindeer play amongst decorated aloe, agave plants, yuccas, and more. You can tour the gardens all day, but the lights turn on between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The plants on display here are native to the Nevada and Mojave Desert areas, providing an opportunity to learn just how gorgeous this biome really is.

Summerlin Holiday Parade

via Summerlin.com

Cost: Free

Where: Downtown Summerlin (DTS) is located at 1980 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135. The parade route is on Park Centre within DTS.

Every Friday and Saturday in December at 6PM, head to the outdoor mall known as Downtown Summerlin to catch the festive, exuberant Summerlin Holiday Parade. Dancing elves, frolicking fairies, and even Santa Claus himself are sure to make your Christmas week in Vegas a magical one. Catch floats themed around everything from the Nutcracker ballet to the Grinch, with lively music and plenty of fun to be had.

Parking and entry for the event is free, and you’ll see the start of the parade route at the end of Park Centre. You might be tempted to think it’s in the Macy’s Promenade, but you can still get to the parade route if you pass through Santa’s Chalet and head straight. Arrive 15-20 minutes early if you want an optimal spot to watch the festivities, and bring a blanket or chair to sit on if you’d rather not stand. The 2024 parade is roughly 40 minutes long.

If you want to enjoy the parade with a warm drink, head to Mothership Coffee or Makers and Finders to support a local business while you’re at it.

Things to Do During the Week of Christmas On the Strip

For classic Vegas vibes with a holiday twist, the famous lights of the Strip have plenty to offer. While some of these are located in casinos, a few are open to all ages – just make sure that someone over the age of 21 is accompanying those under it when passing through the slot machine and gaming table areas to get there.

The Bellagio Fountains, Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

MGM Resorts

Cost: Free

Where: The Bellagio Hotel and Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

While the Bellagio’s stunningly curated botanical garden is open year-round, it’s a Las Vegas week of Christmas must-see once it transforms for the holidays. There’s a new theme each year, with 2024’s being “‘Twas,” referencing the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

If possible, try to arrive at the botanical gardens earlier in the day, around 9-10AM, and from Monday to Thursday, skipping the busy Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening rush. There are no true ‘slow’ days in this tourism-fueled city, so don’t anticipate having the space to yourself. However, you can at least avoid being shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers if you plan carefully enough.

Once you’ve had your fill, head outside to watch the iconic Bellagio fountains as they choreograph their displays to classic Christmas carols. These are best viewed from the privacy and comfort of a hotel room within the Bellagio itself, but the next best spot is right outside the hotel lobby facing the Paris hotel. It’ll be less crowded there, while still providing you with a breathtaking view that’s unique to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights

Matthew Fournier

Cost: Tickets vary by date and seat location, but typically start around $80.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

If your idea of Christmas fun is sitting rinkside, look no further than catching a Golden Knights game right at the heart of the Strip at T-Mobile Arena. Opened in 2016, the arena also hosts basketball, pro-wrestling, and concerts. However, stop by any store that sells local sports memorabilia, or even clothing and souvenirs in general, and you’ll see how proud Las Vegas is of their Golden Knights; seeing them in their home rink is a must. Besides, the chilly atmosphere makes for a perfect Christmastime activity for sports fans.

Some seat packages include extras, like drinks or meals, while others are more bare-bones. Find the arrangement that suits your budget and desired viewing experience the best. For games within a week of Christmas 2024, catch their December 23rd game against the Anaheim Ducks, or the December 29th game against the Calgary Flames.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan

Vasilios Muselimis

Cost: $30, $20 for locals, military, and hotel guests. Additional rates for skate rental or fire pit reservation apply.

Where: The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 4, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Though Vegas is known to be blisteringly hot and dry, don’t be surprised if you catch a few snow flurries on the rooftop of the Cosmopolitan during the week of Christmas, where their massive Boulevard Pool becomes a winter wonderland. The desert seems miles away amidst 4,200 square feet of authentic ice and simulated light snowfall every 30 minutes. With lights dancing over the massive skating rink, couples can glide around hand in hand or stumble all over each other, depending on how good they are on the blades.

When you’re done skating, sit at one of the numerous fire pits to roast marshmallows and make s’mores. Or, warm your hands with a hot beverage (alcoholic or otherwise) and watch a movie on one of the projected screens. The fire pits are by reservation, and can sit up to six guests.

Rated as one of USA Today’s 10 Best Ice Skating Rinks in North America, it’s also one of the best things to do in Las Vegas during the week of Christmas. If you’re packing a lot into your week, don’t worry – the rink is open from 12PM to 11PM, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Twas the Knight Holiday Dinner Show

Kevin Dunlap

Cost: Tickets start at $63, your meal is included in the ticket price.

Where: The Excalibur Hotel & Casino, 3850 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

If you’ve been to your local Medieval Times restaurant, then you have an idea of what the Excalibur Casino’s Tournament of Kings is like. You’re seated in a section with a corresponding knight to cheer for as you watch a joust and falconry show while munching a themed meal. However, in November and throughout December, the normal show gets converted into a holiday spectacular, now dubbed the Twas the Knight Holiday Dinner Show. The menu gets dressed up for the holidays too, with Cornish game hens, corn, roasted sweet potatoes and a pumpkin pastry, or fresh fruit for the gluten-free crowd and pasta for vegans and vegetarians.

The show is about 75 minutes long, but you will feel the time fly by as you cheer for your own knight (and boo their enemies) as they attempt to succeed in the newly holiday-themed Tournament. There’s no dress code for the event, and it’s entirely indoors.

Where to Eat in Vegas During Christmas

While some of these Las Vegas week of Christmas activities will feature food on site, you’ll undoubtedly work up an appetite as you swing from one side of the Vegas valley to another to squeeze in all of the holiday merriment you can. Thankfully, Vegas is well known for its food scene.

If you’re in Downtown, head to the swanky Classic Jewel for their addictive breaded tilapia tacos or a host of quality cocktails in a luxurious, stylish dining space. In Henderson or Las Vegas proper, tuck into the cozy The Coffee Class for an unforgettable brown butter toffee latte that tastes like the holidays, Christmas sprinkle cookies or a gingerbread “Ho Ho” Swiss roll cake. Even better, both Classic Jewel and The Coffee Class are two of many Black-owned restaurants in Las Vegas.

For those who want to stick to the Strip this holiday season, try Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen in Caesar’s Palace, where you’ll get the Christmas dinner of a lifetime by way of succulent beef wellington and Ramsay’s highly-lauded sticky toffee pudding. If you’re hungry from all of that skating at the Cosmopolitan, grab something to eat at the Ski Lodge Waffle Hut, located rinkside. You’ll think you’re in an Alpine ski lodge with this unique eatery’s wooden decorations and Nordic inspiration.

What is the Weather Like during the Week of Christmas in Las Vegas?

If you’re not used to a Las Vegas winter, expect a dry and slightly chilly air with lots of sun and a low-to-zero chance of precipitation. The average highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s, with lows typically in the 40s, but that can scrape down into the low 30s on rare occasions.

If it does rain, do not anticipate a downpour. You might see a few sprinkles that clear up after about 20 minutes, and thin, whispy clouds that come and go from time to time. No need to take up suitcase space with an umbrella.

If you’re from somewhere more humid, which is likely given that Las Vegas during the week of Christmas sits at 10%-20% humidity at best, be wary of cracking lips and drying skin. Don’t be surprised if it’s your first time here and you find yourself with a nosebleed. You’re not sick, it’s just the cold, dry air causing your nasal passages to dry out. Even in late December, drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. No, you won’t likely be sweating, but your body might need to adjust to the relative lack of water in the air.

If you’re planning your Vegas trip for the week of Christmas, you will unfortunately miss the Las Vegas Cowboy Christmas, a local tradition featuring Western-themed shopping and entertainment with a holiday twist. The 2024 dates are from December 5th to December 14th.