Las Vegas has long been known for quick weddings and romantic getaways, but now the city is taking convenience to new heights—offering marriage licenses at the airport. Harry Reid International Airport, the gateway to the “Wedding Capital of the World,” has once again rolled out its pop-up Marriage License Bureau, making it easier than ever for couples to secure their license as soon as they touch down in Sin City.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Clark County Clerk’s office is catering to lovebirds eager to start their Las Vegas adventure with wedding bells ringing. This service allows travelers to skip the trip to the downtown courthouse and begin their nuptial journey right at baggage claim.

However, while the airport offers marriage licenses, it is not a legal venue for wedding ceremonies. Still, the city that pioneered drive-thru weddings has plenty of unique locations to say, “I do.”

Las Vegas Airport Marriage Licenses: Location And Hours

The pop-up Marriage License Bureau is located in Terminal 1, near the baggage claim area. This year, it will be open daily from Feb. 11 to Feb. 25, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The extended schedule gives couples ample time to plan their arrival and obtain their license without rushing.

“Customers flying in love really appreciate this,” said Marriage Bureau Manager Paula Cook, according to The Points Guy. “Every year, we have customers calling at the beginning of the year, saying they are getting married in February and wondering if we’re going to do the pop-up location at the airport.”

Adding a special touch to the licensing process, this year’s pop-up bureau will showcase the 2024 Wedding Dress Design of the Year, offering soon-to-be brides some wardrobe inspiration and a glimpse of wedding glamour. This display not only entertains those waiting in line but also enhances the festive atmosphere that Las Vegas is famous for.