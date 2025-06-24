Authorities recovered the eighth and final body being searched for after a Lake Tahoe boat accident that resulted in multiple fatalities.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office posted updates on Facebook regarding the June 21 incident. The source noted on the day of the accident, a boat capsized “in South Lake Tahoe, near D.L. Bliss State Park.” Allegedly, the waves that the boat’s passengers faced in the water were up to 8 feet high. Ten people in total were on the vessel. After authorities arrived on the scene, two survivors were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Search and recovery efforts ended shortly before 3 p.m. on June 23 after authorities recovered the eighth deceased person.

In addition to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, agencies involved in the search and recovery efforts included the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, and the United States Coast Guard.

What Else Is There To Know About The Lake Tahoe Boat Incident?

Lake Tahoe is a freshwater lake located in the Sierra Nevada. It’s on the border between California and Nevada, and about two-thirds of the body of water is situated on the California side.

The authorities haven’t disclosed the identities of the Lake Tahoe boat incident’s deceased victims. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office noted that families would be notified of their loved one’s passing before the victims’ identities are publicized.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the “27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel” that capsized was “due to a large swell.” The latter source added that, in addition to the high waves, the incident’s weather included “30 knot winds.”

“The Coast Guard urges all mariners, experienced or not, to always wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and carry a working VHF radio to call for assistance,” the arm of the Department of Homeland Security stated at the end of a June 22 update.