Located nearly two hours south of Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, is the only Black-owned soul food restaurant in Pattaya City.

Kickin Chicken is located in the Chonburi province on Thailand’s beautiful eastern Gulf coast. Pattaya City is the second largest city in the region, known for its stunning beaches, water sports, and outdoor activities.

A Taste Of The South In Pattaya City

It was started by Tommy Watson, who told International Zoe that he’s from Delaware and has family roots in Virginia. He opened the restaurant in late 2022, and he’s already making waves for having the most flavorful soul food in Asia.

“I ended up having knee surgery here, and my girlfriend, she kept trying to find me chicken, so finally, she said, ‘I’ll make it for you tell me how to make it,’” he says.

Luckily, he had the right seasonings at home and taught her to make the chicken his way. Tommy received growing feedback to open a restaurant as more people and restaurant owners tried his fried chicken. He finally gave in and created a small, intimate restaurant where people can enjoy a taste of the South and his family’s recipes.

Soul Food Menu And Dining Experience

For chicken lovers, the menu features American-style Southern fried wings, American-style buffalo wings, and tangy wings. What visitors will love is that Tommy didn’t exclude the OG breakfast and brunch favorite: chicken and waffles.

Beyond the chicken wings, the menu also includes oven-baked macaroni and cheese, savory collard greens with smoked pork, fried catfish, cornbread, and mini sweet potato pie. Prices range between $2 and $5. To put that in perspective, ordering three to four items off the menu costs a little less than $14.

According to the website, the restaurant is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. You don’t need reservations, but it’s best to arrive early to get a seat inside or outside the restaurant.