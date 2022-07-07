Photo Credit: TN
Best Black-owned Fried Chicken Joints in the US
Recently I ran into a thread online that talked about how Korean fried chicken was the best fried chicken ever made. I watched as users went back in forth in the comments about which culture could claim ownership of the Fried Chicken Throne for days before someone stepped in and burst their bubbles. Apparently, Koreans didn’t know how to fry chicken until African-American GI’s taught them while in the country in the 1920s. Inspired by Black culture and cuisine, Korean fried chicken was born.
Today, African-American cuisine reigns supreme as the origin of some of the best fried chicken in the world. Seasoned up with garlic and lemon pepper, a little paprika, and onion powder, tossed in flour and deep-fried, Black people have been frying chicken for a long time and deserve credit for inspiring the masses to drop the bird into the hot grease.
In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, here’s a list of 10 of the best Black-owned fried chicken spots across the country.
1. Hotville Chicken- Los Angeles, CA
Hotville Chicken is the culmination of years of family history and legacy tracing all the way back to Nashville, TN. Owned by Kim Prince, Hotville Chicken cooks up some of Nashville’s signature style chicken; crispy, cooked to perfection, and with a little bit of spice. Rumor has it that the Prince family actually created Nashville-style hot chicken in the 1930s after a spiteful lover intentionally added too much heat to Kim’s uncle’s fried chicken dish. Today, Hotville Chicken is serving the good people of LA with pop up’s happening throughout the city.
2. Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen- Inglewood, CA
Created by the “King of Soul Food” Adolf Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen is a staple in Black cuisine on the West Coast. The restaurant has two locations in Inglewood and LA and they are known for their excellent service, top-notch hospitality, and generous portions. Folks come from all over to try their food and their fried chicken is always at the top of the list. The chicken is their signature menu item. Bursting with flavor and seasoned with a unique spice blend before being fried to a golden brown, Dulan’s holds its own as some of the best fried chicken in the US.
3. Harold’s Chicken- Chicago, IL
Everyone knows you can’t mention Chicago, IL without mentioning Harold’s Chicken. Created by Harold and Helga Pierce in 1950, the small restaurant has evolved into a multilevel franchise with locations all over the United States. Folks can’t get enough of Harold’s Chicken. Fried excellently with crispy skin, succulent meat, and covered in mild sauce, Harold’s fried chicken just has something that other restaurants just don’t have. Maybe it’s something in the batter or maybe they add an extra dash of love when dropping the chicken into the hot grease. Either way, Harold’s is on the top of everyone’s list each time they make a trip to the Windy City.
4. Kitchen on Klinton Wings and Things- Lafayette, LA
With their staple dish being traditional and boneless fried chicken wings, Kitchen on Klinton Wings & Things has come a long way since they were serving plates out of their home kitchen. The food purveyor is the brainchild of four members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. who desired to become entrepreneurs by selling the fried wings their friends loved to the public. Putting their spin on classic bar food, KOK has grown from a humble food truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant with wings customers keep coming back for.
5. Barbara Ann’s Southern Fried Chicken
Initially a beloved food truck in North Carolina, Barbara Ann’s Southern Fried Chicken seemingly vanished two years ago. The pandemic had hit everyone hard and the owner, Barnisha Ragin-Graham, gave birth to her second child, causing her to take a break from the road. However, the fried chicken brand is back with a new brick-and-mortar location where patrons can enjoy their signature chicken all year long. The restaurant can barely keep fried chicken in stock and typically sells out within the first 90 minutes of opening. If you’re ever in North Carolina, Barbara Ann’s Southern Fried Chicken is the place to go for crispy, juicy goodness you’ll never forget.
6. Willie Mae’s Scotch House
Deemed “America’s Best Fried Chicken”, Willie Mae’s Scotch House began as a bar in 1957 in New Orleans. Originally, the storefront housed a bar, barbershop, and beauty salon. But when the salon closed, bar patrons demanded a restaurant so they could dine on the finest Mississippi and Louisiana cuisine while sipping their scotch. Today, Willie Mae’s is still serving up the freshest, hot chicken and being recognized nationally for its amazing tasting chicken that leaves patrons craving for more.
7. Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack- Nashville, TN
Coming in hot with another plate of delicious Nashville-style hot chicken is Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Now, we’re not sure if the Thornton Prince who started this chicken shack is related to the folks out west at Hotville Chicken, but they have the exact same story as to how they invented Nashville hot chicken. Either way, Prince’s has some of the best fried chicken in Tennesee and is the gold standard for hot chicken in the state. They offer a variety of flavors and sauces for their chicken that also separates them from the rest.
8. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles- Los Angeles, CA
A beloved soul food chain dating back to 1975, Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles has been a staple in LA for a very long time. It was first opened by Harlem native Herb Hudson and his friendship with celebrities and Motown artists led his restaurant to become a favorite hang-out for the who’s who of Hollywood. Serving chicken and waffles, both together and apart, Roscoe’s is a must-visit while in the City of Angels, and don’t be surprised if you catch glimpse of a few celebrities dining alongside you when visiting the restaurant. The brand has also expanded to have multiple locations throughout California.
9. Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar
Led by Chef Kenny Gilbert, Silkies’s Chicken & Champagne Bar is an upscale, swanky joint where the power of chicken is truly showcased. You’ve never dined on chicken like this before and their standout recipe is considered some of the best fried chicken in Jacksonville. What we love the most about Chef Gilbert’s creations is his usage of international flavors and ingredients in traditional chicken dishes. Dishes like the Indian Chicken Tikka Marsala teleport you to lands far away while still delivering flavors you’d find in your granny’s pantry. A fresh approach to fried chicken, Silkie’s keeps the surprises coming when it comes to flavor and character.
10. London’s Winghouse
A family-owned business that has operated in St. Louis, MO for over 50 years, London’s Winghouse is considered the best fried chicken in the Lou. Growing up, it was called London & Sons and even though the name has changed, the brand has remained true to its roots of producing delicious, crispy fried chicken. Cover their wings in hot sauce and ketchup and you have a St. Louis masterpiece that’ll leave your taste buds wanting more.