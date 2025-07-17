New Zealand is a vast destination comprising two main islands, the North Island and the South Island, as well as over 600 smaller islands. The cities that many tourists are familiar with include Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. However, there are also tons of hidden gem towns to explore that are off the beaten path.

Since New Zealand offers so much, depending on when and where you go, many would consider it a year-round destination. That said, the country’s autumn season, from March through May, particularly provides a convergence of good weather, various festivals, fewer crowds, fall foliage, and more.

Average Temperature In New Zealand In Autumn

62–70 Degrees F

Enjoy Good, Temperate Weather

Autumn is an ideal time to visit New Zealand, as travelers can experience much of the country’s stunning natural beauty without the intense heat of summer. During fall, the weather will still be enjoyable and warm, likely through April. Autumn is also a fantastic time to enjoy hiking in New Zealand. To ensure you’re prepared and stay safe, research the best trails for your destination and experience level.

Kyle Myburgh / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Swimming and water activities may still be enjoyable in the fall, particularly during the first half of the season.

See The Stunning Fall Foliage

New Zealand is a place of otherworldly beauty, and during the fall season, it is no exception. Golden, orange, and red hues provide breathtaking views. Destinations for experiencing warm-toned fall foliage include the Hawkes Bay and Taranaki regions, as well as the city of Christchurch, and the towns of Wanaka and Arrowtown.

Shashank B / Unsplash

Travel Tip: To see the best of New Zealand’s fall foliage, plan your visit toward the end of the autumn season.

Fewer Crowds

March through May is when New Zealand experiences the first of its two annual shoulder seasons. There will be fewer tourists in New Zealand compared to the preceding summer. During your visit, enjoy less-busy cities, beaches, and bookings. Moreover, the fall is a fantastic time to go on educational and cultural tours and excursions in more intimate groups. Doing so, you’ll be able to interact with your guides more closely.

Sulthan Auliya / Unsplash

Travel Tip: To experience New Zealand during its high season, visit during the summer, which is from December through February. The country’s other shoulder season is when it experiences the springtime, from September through November. Additionally, New Zealand’s low winter is from June through August.

Enjoy A Variety Of Festivals

Another reason why fall is the best time to visit New Zealand is due to the influx of interesting festivals that take place. In March, tourists who want to experience music and culture should visit the WOMAD (World of Music, Arts, and Dance) Aotearoa festival, one of the country’s most iconic. The festival will feature musical acts from around the world.

Around the time of the Autumn Equinox, free spirits will head to the greater Auckland area to enjoy the Earth Beat Festival. Additionally, in late April, Arrowtown hosts its annual Autumn Festival.

Foodies may enjoy exploring the country’s palate and local tastes, depending on where they land. During autumn in New Zealand, food events worth checking out include the Flavours of Plenty Festival, the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival, the Wao Autumn Harvest Festival, and the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Whether you’re going for a short trip in March or an extended, seasonal stay, create an itinerary of the festivals you want to attend.

It’s The Start Of The Kiwi Season

New Zealand is one of the world’s major exporters of kiwi fruit. Te Puke, a town in the Bay of Plenty region, is often called “The Kiwifruit Capital Of The World. While visiting New Zealand in autumn, it’s the beginning of the kiwi harvesting season. With that in mind, a fall trip makes for the perfect time to tour kiwifruit country, learn about the fruit’s harvesting, and enjoy a tasting.

Princess Sara / Pexels

Travel Tip: Going “kiwi picking” isn’t standard for tourists, but don’t let that stop you from finding other ways to enjoy the season’s fresh produce.

There are several reasons why the best time to visit New Zealand is from March to May, which corresponds to the autumn season. During an early fall trip to Kiwiland, travelers will likely enjoy warm and welcoming weather. Later in the season, the cooler weather will contribute to the stunning fall foliage across the country. Additionally, autumn offers numerous fall festivals to enjoy, along with fewer crowds to navigate.