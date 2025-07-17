Here’s something Millennials probably didn’t see coming: Brandy and Monica have announced their first-ever co-headlining “The Boy Is Mine” tour almost nearly 30 years after one of the duo’s biggest hits. It’s a rare occasion that will also feature special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts. As you prepare for the trip down memory lane with your family, friends, or significant other, here are the best Black-owned hotels, resorts, and bed and breakfast accommodations to stay in along the tour.

Cincinnati Six Acres Bed and Breakfast

Located on six lovely acres, Six Acres Bed and Breakfast has beautifully landscaped grounds, offering a serene and peaceful stay. Situated on six beautiful acres in College Hill, the hotel is fifteen minutes from Downtown Cincinnati.

Area in the city of location: College Hill

College Hill Owner: Sojourn Heritage Accommodations

Sojourn Heritage Accommodations Type of Hotel: Boutique

Boutique Feature Spotlight : Easily accessible to downtown venues such as sporting events, cultural fests, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

: Easily accessible to downtown venues such as sporting events, cultural fests, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Before you go: Breakfast is included with your stay, and parking is free on-site.

Indianapolis Tiny Urban Escapes

Travelers looking for a relaxing oasis will find it here at Tiny Urban Escapes. The four-suite boutique hotel and glass pavilion event space is beautifully crafted from upcycled shipping containers and serves as a sanctuary. The suites serve as a reminder that peace can be found in any place.

Area in the city of location: Haughville neighborhood

Haughville neighborhood Owner: Robin D. Staten-Lanier

Robin D. Staten-Lanier Type of Hotel: Luxe Boutique Hotel

Luxe Boutique Hotel Feature Spotlight : The spa-inspired bathrooms feature soaking tubs.

: The spa-inspired bathrooms feature soaking tubs. Before you go: Accommodates no more than two guests.

Memphis Quality Inn Memphis Northeast near I-40

The Quality Inn Memphis Northeast is ideal for those seeking an affordable stay, excellent amenities, and friendly service. Its location near Interstate 40 and Interstate 240 puts guests within a half hour’s drive of the region’s most popular attractions as well as the airport. Each room comes equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker, allowing you to save even more on food costs.

Area in the city of location: Northeast Memphis

Northeast Memphis Owner: Duke Ventures

Duke Ventures Type of Hotel: 2-Star Hotel

2-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight : Indoor heated pool

: Indoor heated pool Before you go: Breakfast is complimentary, and parking is available. The hotel only allows service animals to stay, free of charge.

Atlanta The Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta

Located near Georgia Tech, guests will immerse themselves in the heart of Atlanta’s best: upscale dining, premier shopping, and cultural gems, such as the Fox Theatre. The hotel serves as your gateway to the Midtown Arts District, Piedmont Park, and nearby attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium.

Area in the city of location: Midtown

Midtown Owner: RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight : The hotel has an onsite restaurant, Author’s Den. They also have morning and evening food and beverage service.

: The hotel has an onsite restaurant, Author’s Den. They also have morning and evening food and beverage service. Before you go: Valet parking is $40 per day with unlimited in-and-out privileges. Self-parking is $28 per day.

Greensboro, NC The Historic Magnolia House

The Historic Magnolia House was a haven for African American travelers during the Jim Crow era. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this former motel was recognized in six editions of The Negro Travelers Green Book as a highly recommended place to stay in North Carolina. It has been fully restored to host guests.

Area in the city of location: Southside of Greensboro

Southside of Greensboro Owner: Natalie Pass-Miller

Natalie Pass-Miller Type of Hotel: Boutique Bed and Breakfast

Boutique Bed and Breakfast Feature Spotlight : The Historic Magnolia House hosts events throughout the year, including Jam Sessions that feature musical artists from North Carolina.

: The Historic Magnolia House hosts events throughout the year, including Jam Sessions that feature musical artists from North Carolina. Before you go: Open for dining every Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baltimore The Ivy Hotel

Inside The Ivy Hotel, guests will find eight airy, light-filled suites and nine beautiful bedrooms. The beds are a paradise, with dreamy 400-thread-count Frette sheets, a gas fireplace, and a lavish bathroom featuring a heated limestone floor. Some suites offer a corner turret with a view of Mount Vernon. Other rooms have balconies that overlook the leafy courtyard, and some provide a grand octagonal living room. Each room and suite has its own unique character and charm.

Area in the city of location: Mount Vernon Neighborhood

Mount Vernon Neighborhood Owners: Eddie and Sylvia Brown

Eddie and Sylvia Brown Type of Hotel: Luxe Boutique Hotel

Luxe Boutique Hotel Feature Spotlight : The Ivy features a small luxury spa offering a range of treatments, including in-room massages.

: The Ivy features a small luxury spa offering a range of treatments, including in-room massages. Before you go: Each stay comes with a full, made-to-order breakfast.

Oakland B-Love’s Guest House

B-Love’s Guesthouse embodies the essence of its founder, the renowned artist and activist Traci “B-Love” Bartlow. Every corner of the resort resonates with the rhythm of wellness and creativity, offering an inspiring backdrop for your stay. Nestled in a charming Victorian house, the staff here invites you to embark on an unforgettable and creative journey.

Area in the city of location: West Oakland neighborhood

West Oakland neighborhood Owner: Traci “B-Love” Bartlow

Traci “B-Love” Bartlow Type of Hotel: Boutique Guest House

Boutique Guest House Feature Spotlight : The Urban Garden Oasis is where guests can relax, have a meal, or work surrounded by the best of nature.

: The Urban Garden Oasis is where guests can relax, have a meal, or work surrounded by the best of nature. Before you go: The rooms are $100 – 150 per night for single occupancy and $25 for each additional guest. There is an additional 14% hotel tax and $125 cleaning fee.

Inglewood The Redline Venice Hotel

About 15 minutes from Inglewood in Los Angeles is The Redline Venice Hotel. The historically themed apartment hotel is located in a prime location near Venice Beach’s iconic attractions. Each one-of-a-kind room lets you explore the rich history and unique stories of Venice.

Area in the city of location: Venice Beach

Venice Beach Owner : The Redline Venice

: The Redline Venice Type of Hotel: Themed Apartment Hotel

Themed Apartment Hotel Feature Spotlight : The rooftop deck celebrates the spirit of Venice Beach by offering an inspiring and welcoming place to relax, think, listen to music, or take in the view.

: The rooftop deck celebrates the spirit of Venice Beach by offering an inspiring and welcoming place to relax, think, listen to music, or take in the view. Before you go: There are four suite types available for guests to reserve: studios, one-bedroom suites, two-bedroom suites, and three-bedroom suites.

Charlotte Ms. Elsie’s Caribbean Bed & Breakfast

Located in the heart of Southeast Charlotte, Ms. Elsie’s Caribbean Bed & Breakfast started as a dream by Innkeeper Cheryl Watkins. Her dream was to create a tropical haven where she could celebrate her grandmother and her Caribbean heritage with guests from all around the world.



Cheryl, whose roots are in Aruba, St. Maarten, and Anguilla, combines her passions of “grandmother’s” love of cooking, her mother’s love of crystal China, and her ministry of service to build love and connection for people.

Area in the city of location: Cotswold

Cotswold Owner: Cheryl Watkins

Cheryl Watkins Type of Hotel: Bed & Breakfast

Bed & Breakfast Feature Spotlight : Chef Cheryl cooks up a Creole fusion of the islands, featuring eclectic Caribbean cuisines that transport your taste buds to the islands.

: Chef Cheryl cooks up a Creole fusion of the islands, featuring eclectic Caribbean cuisines that transport your taste buds to the islands. Before you go: During check-out, a thirty-minute grace period is allotted. A late checkout fee of $25.00 per half hour will be charged to the credit card on file for any late stays.

Brooklyn Akwaaba Mansion

Located in historic Stuyvesant Heights, Akwaaba Mansion is a standout on a quiet block lined with trees and some of the city’s finest brownstones. Make yourself at home in a glorious 1860s landmark. The restored Italianate features exquisite architectural details, including 14-foot ceilings and ornate fireplaces. Inside, the décor is a blend of antiques and Afrocentric elegance. The diverse Brooklyn neighborhood is rich in culture, and the excitement of Manhattan is only 15 minutes away by subway or car.

Area in the city of location: Historic Stuyvesant Heights

Historic Stuyvesant Heights Owners: Monique Greenwood and Glenn Pogue

Monique Greenwood and Glenn Pogue Type of Hotel: Bed & Breakfast

Bed & Breakfast Feature Spotlight : Enjoy a massage or a jacuzzi soak in the privacy of your room.

: Enjoy a massage or a jacuzzi soak in the privacy of your room. Before you go: Check-in time is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A complimentary hot breakfast is served each morning at each inn, typically at 9:00 a.m. Let the team know if you need to adjust check-in or breakfast times when booking. There is no front desk.

Hampton Magnolia House Inn

Located in the waterfront downtown area, the Magnolia House Inn in Hampton, Virginia, is one of the most sought-after lodging experiences. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register, the historic Queen Anne Victorian offers three spacious guest rooms that are sophisticated and comfortable, complete with impeccable amenities and services to enhance the guest’s stay.

Area in the city of location: Waterfront Downtown

Waterfront Downtown Owners: Joyce and Lankford Blair

Joyce and Lankford Blair Type of Hotel: Bed & Breakfast

Bed & Breakfast Feature Spotlight : The Ellington Suite features a spa tub for guests’ enjoyment.

: The Ellington Suite features a spa tub for guests’ enjoyment. Before you go: The hotel does not have an elevator to the second floor. All guest rooms are on the second floor. Children under 13 are not permitted unless the group has rented all three guest rooms.

Detroit The Cochrane House

The Cochrane House is an art-filled, 19th-century mansion in Detroit’s historic Brush Park. Located in the heart of downtown, the home was built in 1870. The innkeepers are sisters Roderica and Francina James. The sisters created the atmosphere and decor with luxury and comfort in mind.

Area in the city of location: Downtown Detroit

Downtown Detroit Owners: Sisters Roderica and Francina James

Sisters Roderica and Francina James Type of Hotel: Private luxury Bed & Breakfast

Private luxury Bed & Breakfast Feature Spotlight : If you need supreme relaxation, the staff can arrange a full spa package in the privacy of your room. Staff can also arrange everything from a private chef to private pamper sessions as an optional service.

: If you need supreme relaxation, the staff can arrange a full spa package in the privacy of your room. Staff can also arrange everything from a private chef to private pamper sessions as an optional service. Before you go: This is an accommodation for adults only.

New Orleans Nopsi Hotel

Constructed during the Roaring Twenties, the iconic property has evolved over its 100-plus years to deliver luxurious modern conveniences with a distinct Jazz Age style. Fast-forward to the present day. The former headquarters of the New Orleans Public Service Inc. stands as a living American treasure and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as a member of Historic Hotels of America.

Area in the city of location: Central Business District

Central Business District Owner: Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Salamander Hotels & Resorts Type of Hotel: Luxury Boutique Hotel

Luxury Boutique Hotel Feature Spotlight : NOPSI’s dynamic rooftop pool and bar, Above the Grid, is a year-round hotspot where hotel guests, visitors, and locals can cool off with a dip, order poolside bites and handcrafted cocktails, and soak up sweeping views of the city’s skyline.

: NOPSI’s dynamic rooftop pool and bar, Above the Grid, is a year-round hotspot where hotel guests, visitors, and locals can cool off with a dip, order poolside bites and handcrafted cocktails, and soak up sweeping views of the city’s skyline. Before you go: Overnight parking costs $47 per night plus tax, with in-and-out privileges.

Fort Worth Hotel Dryce

What was once a dry ice warehouse is now Hotel Dryce: a 21-room boutique hotel located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Co-founded by entrepreneurs Jonathan Morris and Allen Mederos, Hotel Dryce was created to showcase the laid-back nature, diversity, and creativity that Fort Worth has to offer. The hotel is a cultural hub where travelers and locals can connect.