Ohio is a beautiful state with many attractions for visitors. Nicknamed the “Buckeye State,” Ohio earned its renowned name from its state tree, the buckeye, starting in 1953. The term “buckeye” was also used to describe Ohio residents during the 1800s. Besides its buckeye trees, the midwestern state is known as the birthplace of rock’ n’ roll as well as for its extensive terrain and great rivers. Looking for a relaxing getaway? Here are six weekend trips in Ohio that showcase what this midwestern state has to offer.

Columbus, Ohio: The Artist’s Playground

Credit: Matt Ashworth

Visit the energetic city of Columbus, Ohio, known for its thriving art scene. The city is home to the Wexner Center for the Arts, the Columbus Museum of Art, and other galleries. “The Arch City” also hosts the annual Columbus Arts Festival in June. The festival offers music sets, dancing performances, and local artist galleries and exhibits.

Besides art, nature lovers can explore the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The conservatory offers horticulture, tours, and nature exhibitions for visitors of all ages.

Drive time from central Ohio: Around 10 minutes

Best for: Artists and creatives, families, and couples

Top attractions: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, The Columbus Museum of Art

Best time to visit: Spring or fall

Cincinnati, Ohio: A Vibrant Cultural Scene

Credit: Mohan Reddy

Explore one of the top major metropolitan centers in Ohio! Cincinnati earned its nickname, The Queen City, in the 1800s when Henry Wadsworth Longfellow called the city “The Queen of the West” in his poem “Catawba Wine.”

With over 2.2 million residents, Cincinnati offers a fantastic cultural landscape of museums, parks, and restaurants. Cruise along the scenic Cincinnati Riverwalk or take a trip to the vibrant Downtown area to discover the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. If you’re a sports fan, watch a game at the Paul Brown Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Drive time from central Ohio: About 1 hour and 40 minutes

Best for: Solo travellers, culture buffs, family trips

Top attractions: Cincinnati Riverwalk, Great American Ball Park, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Best time to visit: Spring or fall for the best weather

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio: A Scenic Destination for Naturalists

Credit: Owen Outdoors

Are you a nature lover ready to explore a beautiful dream destination? Visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park to nourish your desires! The park is located just a short drive from the urban centers of Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. Cuyahoga Valley covers over 33,000 acres of land and is around 52 miles long. The park is home to diverse animal species, deep forests, rivers, and wetlands. It offers ranger-guided tours and self-reliant explorations to tour the park’s beautiful amenities.

The park offers ample activities, regardless of what time of year you decide to visit. During the summer, visitors can go hiking, biking, and paddle boating in the Cuyahoga Valley. In the winter, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing are popular park activities.

Drive time from central Ohio: Around two hours (depending on traffic)

Best for: Nature lovers, solo travellers, families, and friend groups

Top attractions: The park itself, of course!

Best time to visit: Spring or fall

Cleveland, Ohio: Live Your Wildest Musical Dreams

Credit: Jay Brand

Have you ever wondered where rock and roll, perhaps the most iconic American music genre, was born? Well, it’s Cleveland, Ohio. According to This is Cleveland, the city gained its reputation because of the artistic contributions of Alan Freed, an American radio DJ who introduced white people to rock music through his iconic radio program. Cleveland also had a thriving local music scene that helped popularize rock music.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland includes artists like Outkast, Cher, The Beatles, and Salt-N-Pepa. The museum features over 50 exhibits, detailing the historic evolution of the popular music genre. The current tour guide is divided into seven levels, beginning at the Ahmet Ertegun Main Exhibit on Level 0. Explore the musical place of origin with fellow music lovers, family, and friends!

Drive time from central Ohio: Around 2 hours and 10 minutes

Best for: Music gurus, family, and couples trips

Top attractions: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Cleveland Museum of Art

Best time to visit: The summer is peak season, but it offers favorable weather. Visit during the winter and spring for cooler temperatures and smaller crowds.

Kelleys Island, Ohio: Explore the Glacial Grooves

Credit: Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Visit Kelleys Island, Ohio, for insight into Indigenous history. The site, located in Lake Erie, offers visitors an extensive look at the history of the area as well as ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

It’s home to the Glacial Grooves and Inscription Rock, two natural landmarks within the destination. The Glacial Grooves are 400 feet long and were created by slow movement from the large glacier that created the Great Lakes and Lake Erie Islands.

On the south shore of Kelleys Island, visitors can see Inscription Rock, which showcases Indigenous symbols carved centuries ago. Researchers estimate that the carvings were made between AD 1200 and 1600. Keep in mind that some sites like Inscription Rock hold significant cultural value for the Indigenous people in the area. Remember to be mindful when visiting.

Drive time from central Ohio: Around 3 hours (depending on traffic)

Best for: Nature lovers, hikers, family trips

Top attractions: Kelleys Island State Park, Glacial Grooves, and Inscription Rock

Best time to visit: Summertime months

Newark, Ohio: Visit the World’s Largest Basket

Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley / Getty Images

Newark is home to the world’s largest basket. According to World Record Academy, the basket stands at over 29 feet tall and was hand-woven from hardwood maple in 1999. Another fun fact from the Gusiness Book of World Records — the basket is an actual building! However, the Longaberger Company-designed building is not open for tourists to explore; visitors can only see the exterior of the impressive structure.

Besides the world’s largest basket, Newark is also home to natural landmarks such as Dawes Arboretum. The botanical garden is over 2,000 acres, featuring diverse plant species, trees, and shrubs.

Drive time from central Ohio: 40 minutes to an hour

Best for: Family and friend trips

Top attractions: World’s Largest Basket and Dawes Arboretum

Best time to visit: Summer

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ohio known for?

Ohio is nicknamed the “Buckeye State” for its wide range of buckeye trees located on the land. Besides the trees, Ohio is known for its gorgeous natural resources and agriculture. The midwestern state also has a bustling arts scene, particularly in Columbus, where the Columbus Arts Festival is held. For cuisine, Ohio offers classic Cincinnati chili and buckeyes, chocolate-covered peanut butter balls.

Why should I visit Ohio?

The Buckeye State offers a wide range of destinations and attractions for visitors to enjoy. Visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to encounter those well-known artists who made significant contributions to the music genre. Explore Ohio’s beautiful terrain, parks, and rivers, especially if you adore outdoor adventures. Some of Ohio’s best parks are home to thousands of plant species and hundreds of animals. The outdoor landscapes offer visitors the opportunity to hike, bird watch, and swim.