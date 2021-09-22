Kenya Has A Beautiful Geothermal Spa And It Should Be On Your Bucket List

Located at the Hell’s Gate National Park in Kenya, the KenGen Geothermal Recreational Health Spa is the only one of its kind in Africa. The geothermal spa temporarily closed at the height of COVID-19 restrictions, but is now open for visiting.

The Ministry of Health of Kenya and Nakuru County Government Health Officials approved to reopen the facility through a bill of health to resume operations under strict compliance with the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The spa is operated by Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC and the geothermal leisure center can be compared to the famous Blue Lagoon spa located in Iceland.

“I encourage members of the public visiting our Geothermal Spa to observe all COVID-19 protocols as you enjoy this natural resource that is unique not only in Kenya but in the entire African continent,” KenGen Managing Director and CEO Mrs. Rebecca Miano to African Travel Commission News.

This facility offers a stunning backdrop and is a great getaway for those who want to relax.

KenGen Geothermal Recreational Health Spa opened in 2015 to explore other uses of geothermal energy generated by Olkaria Geothermal Resource. Basically, once steam has been used for electricity generation, the by-product is channeled to a series of cascading blue lagoons created from the geothermal brine to form a natural spa where the water is put to good use.

Its proximity to Nairobi makes it an alternative attraction to other tourist destinations like the Mara, Serengeti, and even Mombasa. One can easily access the spa from Nairobi, and those who wish to can travel back the same day.

One of the things that has made the geothermal spa in Kenya so famous over the six years of its existence, is its medicinal value. According to the spa board, the hot brine contains antibacterial chemicals that heal skin diseases. The brine contains Sulfur, which is otherwise referred to as the body’s beautifying mineral.

The facility when fully operational will have natural pools, a spa, steam room, sauna, conference facilities and cottages.

