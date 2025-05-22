Jones Bar-B-Q Diner proves that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Marianna, Arkansas, eatery has no menu and sells only one thing: a pork barbecue sandwich on Wonder Bread. It’s been this way since 1910, and it’s a system that works.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that approximately one-third of new businesses fail within the first two years, and half of all businesses fail within the first five years. The rate is faster for Black-owned businesses, including restaurants.

The consistency and service are why the Jones Bar-B-Q Diner family has been in business for 115 years and counting. Jones Bar-B-Q Diner is believed to be the oldest continuously Black-owned and operated restaurant in Arkansas and the South.

Will Newton/ADPHT

A Legacy Passed Down Three Generations

James Jones is running the family business these days, but the restaurant’s story began before he was born.

“My granddaddy’s uncle started everything. It was someone I never knew,” Jones tells Travel Noire. “I started working here in the high school with my daddy and granddaddy. I have about 62 years in this place.”

There is one thing that has changed. Pork sandwiches cost people just $0.10. They are now $5 a piece, and the pounds are $10.

If you ask Mr. Jones what keeps people coming back, he will confidently tell you it’s the hickory wood on which the team cooks the meat for over 12 hours. Of course, the ingredients and how long he cooks the meat are proprietary information. Mr. Jones also takes pride in the restaurant’s homemade barbecue sauce. It’s the only other item for purchase inside the diner. Guests can buy it by the bottle.

“It’s really important to preserve the traditional recipes. It’s been passed down for generations. It also makes me really proud of my family.”

The pork sandwiches have a reputation abroad. Jones has welcomed guests from Yemen, Germany, England, and France. It opens at 7 a.m. and remains open until the food runs out.