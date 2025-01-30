A California couple has filed a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways, seeking $1 million in damages after a “watermelon-sized” chunk of ice allegedly fell from one of the company’s aircraft and crashed into their bedroom. Inglewood, California, residents Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini were sound asleep in their home on January 1, 2024, when the accident occurred.

According to the lawsuit filed in October 2024 and reviewed by CBS News, a massive block of ice, described as “the size of a watermelon,” plummeted from the sky. The ice tore through their roof and landed just above their pillows. The couple claims they “barely escaped devastating physical injury,” highlighting the potential for a tragic outcome had the timing been slightly different.

Emotional Distress After Ice Chunk Fell Into Couple’s Bedroom

Reese and Ferrarini report suffering severe emotional distress. The lawsuit details how the couple now “cringe in fear” every time a plane passes over their house. This happens approximately every five minutes due to their proximity to Los Angeles International Airport. The constant reminder of their near-miss experience has reportedly led to insomnia and anxiety, pushing the couple to consider moving out of what they once considered their “dream home.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigated the incident, uncovering troubling details about the aircraft involved. The plane, a JetBlue Airbus A321 flying from Los Angeles to New York, was found to have a history of “potable water issues.” More alarmingly, the lawsuit claims that JetBlue had been aware of potential problems with the aircraft months before the incident.

As per the legal filing, the same plane was suspected of dropping ice on a home in Shirley, Massachusetts, in August 2023, according to CBS News. Despite this earlier incident, which reportedly caused an “explosion-like” sound that the homeowner initially mistook for lightning, JetBlue allegedly failed to investigate or address the underlying issues thoroughly.

An airline spokesperson told People they could not comment at this time because the matter was still in litigation, but that “at JetBlue, safety is our number one priority and guides everything we do.”