After nearly twenty years of partnership, JetBlue and Dunkin’ Donuts are hitting the skies in a new and special way.

On May 12, at Boston Logan International Airport, the carrier and donuts chain unveiled “Brewing Altitude,” an Airbus A320 outfitted on its exterior with Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange. On the tail is a large donut and “D” for Dunkin’. The two brand names are boldly written in white across the fuselage — aka the plane’s body.

According to a press release, the plane celebrates JetBlue and Dunkin’s partnership, which started in 2006. In 2011, the donuts and coffee brand became JetBlue’s sole source of java for its flyers and onboard crew.

“Dunkin’ has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that’s as fun and bold as the brands behind it,” said JetBlue President Marty St. George. “With our shared Boston heritage and focus on delighting loyal customers, this collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way only JetBlue and Dunkin’ can.”

How Can I Fly On JetBlue And Dunkin’ Donuts’ Brewing Altitude?

Brewing Altitude flights will take place on Mondays from May 19 through Sept 1, excluding June 30 and July 7. The nonstop routes will be published by 3 p.m. Eastern time “on the Friday before the Monday of each Eligible Flight.”

To be eligible for a ride on the vibrant jet, subscribe to JetBlue’s marketing emails. Also, ensure your flight reservation has your TrueBlue loyalty member number. You’ll also need to be a member of Dunkin’ Rewards. Those picked to fly on Brewing Altitude must be 18 or over and United States residents.

TrueBlue members who score a flight on the celebratory jet [on select routes] will get Mosaic 1 status. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Rewards members will get Boosted status for three months. Those who are already loyalty members of either company will receive additional benefits.

“Current Mosaic members will receive 20 bonus tiles, applied to their 2025 tile tracker,” detailed the press release. “Existing Boosted Status members will earn two times the number of points on top of the base points earned for all qualifying purchases for three months.”

“This is about more than coffee in the sky,” said Dunkin’ President Scott Murphy. “It’s about two beloved brands coming together through a shared passion for meeting people where they are and fueling them on their journey… From Boston to beyond, we’re proud to see our iconic pink and orange take flight with JetBlue and celebrate the fans who’ve made Dunkin’ part of their everyday ritual, even at 35,000 feet.”