As JetBlue celebrates a quarter-century of disrupting the airline industry, the carrier is marking its 25th birthday with a bang. A special airfare sale is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year for the New York City-based airline. The carrier plans for new lounges, expanded routes, and even introducing first-class seats on the horizon.

JetBlue is kicking off its silver anniversary celebrations with a five-day airfare sale that’s sure to catch the eye of budget-conscious travelers. With deals starting as low as $25 for select routes, including flights from New York City to Boston or Charleston, the promotion comes at the right time for those planning their next getaway.

The sale, which began on Tuesday, February 12, 2025, offers discounted fares for travel between February 25 and June 11. However, savvy travelers should keep their eyes peeled, as new flight deals will be unveiled daily through Saturday, promising a week full of potential savings.

JetBlue’s Vacation Packages And More

JetBlue isn’t stopping at flight discounts. The airline is also sweetening the deal for those dreaming of a more comprehensive travel experience. JetBlue Vacations is offering up to $650 off flight and hotel combinations or flight and cruise packages. For travelers who prefer to keep their options open, there’s an enticing deal to lock in special flight and hotel combo prices with just a $25 deposit.

The birthday celebration extends to Paisley, JetBlue’s one-stop travel booking extension. Come Friday, customers can expect new deals on hotels, car rentals, and other activities to complement their JetBlue flight bookings, making it easier than ever to plan a complete vacation experience.

Starting this May, JetBlue will also launch seasonal routes from Boston to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland. These new destinations will join JetBlue’s existing European service to Dublin, Amsterdam, London, and Paris, further solidifying the carrier’s presence across the Atlantic.

Lounges And First-Class

JetBlue is also preparing to debut its first-ever customer lounges. The initial locations will be at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 in 2025, followed closely by Boston Logan International Airport’s Terminal C. These lounges will provide exclusive perks for TrueBlue Mosaic members and JetBlue premium cardholders.