JetBlue Airways flyers have a new perk that makes traveling with their belongings more affordable. Starting on September 6, the carrier’s passengers can take the skies with a free carry-on regardless of their ticket type. The update is particularly helpful to those who fly Blue Basic, the airline’s cheapest fare option.

In addition to noting that carry-ons were crucial to air travelers, JetBlue’s president, Marty St. George, said the recent policy change was a “win-win” for flyers and the airline. St. George emphasized that JetBlue wants to remain mindful of flyer preferences as it improves “the customer experience” and keeps “JetBlue competitive.”

“As flying becomes cheaper and more accessible for a spectrum of customers, a one-size-fits-all offering no longer works,” explained St. George. “Whether a customer prefers more included benefits, or they shop solely on price, our fare options coupled with our great onboard service, makes JetBlue the best choice. No matter what fare a customer prefers, we provide clear and transparent information on what that selection includes.”

What Does JetBlue’s Carry-On Policy Mean For Travel?

JetBlue is nicknamed “New York’s Hometown Airline.” The carrier is based in New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport and is headquartered in Long Island City. Although JetBlue makes the U.S.’ top 10 largest airlines, the list is dominated by American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

JetBlue offers its flyers five fare types at various price points – Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint. Notably, the latter is a favorite of Questlove, who shared earlier this year that he prefers it over flying via private jet.

According to NerdWallet, JetBlue prohibited Blue Basic flyers from taking carry-ons with them before the new policy went into effect. If a passenger showed up at the airport with a carry-on, they reportedly faced a $65 fee and had to check the bag regardless. The source noted that those with exceptions got their fees waived. ABC News independently reported that previously, Blue Basic JetBlue flyers would have to buy a different fare option “or purchase an Even More Space seat,” if they wanted a carry-on.