At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Japan Airlines plane collided with a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Japan Airlines Flight 68 had just arrived from Tokyo. The plane’s right wing struck the tail of Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 during taxiing operations. The Delta aircraft, a Boeing 737, was stationary and in line for de-icing. It was preparing for its scheduled departure to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with 142 passengers on board.

Eyewitness accounts describe a scene of confusion and alarm. Jackie Patton, a passenger on the Delta flight, told The New York Times how she experienced “violent shaking in the plane and a really loud crunching sound.” The impact was significant enough to leave the wing of the Japan Airlines plane impaled on the tail of the Delta jet, as captured in videos shared on social media.

So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/MrhQRi8Yvb — jackie (@jacqpatton) February 5, 2025

Quick Response After the Collision Between the Japan Airlines and Delta Air Lines Planes

Port of Seattle Fire, Police, and SEA operations swiftly responded to the incident. The airport’s statement confirmed the collision occurred on a taxi lane between the S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars. Despite the dramatic nature of the event, there were no reported injuries among passengers or crew members on either aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took immediate action, temporarily pausing some flights to the airport. However, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials stated that the overall impact on airport operations was “minimal,” as the incident occurred on a taxi lane rather than an active runway.

Passengers on both planes were safely evacuated and escorted to the terminal. In a statement shared with People, Delta Air Lines apologized for the experience and the delay in travel plans. The airline is working to accommodate affected passengers and arrange alternative travel arrangements. For many travelers, the incident has heightened anxieties about air travel safety.

Jackie Patton, who described herself as a “nervous flier,” expressed surprise that planes could come into such proximity on the ground. This sentiment echoes broader public concerns about aviation safety, particularly in light of recent high-profile incidents.