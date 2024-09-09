Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent Instagram posts and a photo dump resulted in more speculation about her marriage to Will Smith, and the actress making her account private.

According to People, Jada took to Instagram on September 1 with a carousel post that is now at the center of controversy. One image was a selfie of the 52-year-old mother of two slightly smiling in front of tropical-looking teal-blue waters. A video shared within the post reportedly captured Jada driving a jet ski with an unidentified man holding her, sitting behind her for the ride.

In her caption, the Girls Trip actress wrote, “Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then… I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez.”

The following day, Jada reportedly shared a text post that said, “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy.”

In her lengthy caption, the actress allegedly said, in part, that her followers are “greatness” and shouldn’t “bond in fear” with their male romances.

Why Did Jada Make Her Account Private?

Jada hasn’t explicitly disclosed what made her turn her account private. The Atlanta Black Star noted that the actress got sassy comments about her mystery man underneath her post and Hollywood Unlocked’s repost.

Jada and Will married in 1997. They share two children, Jaden, 26, and Willow, 23. Will shares another son, Trey, 31, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. In her 2023 memoir, Worthy, Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

“Why it fractured — that’s a lot of things… By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” Jada told Today’s Hoda Kotb. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a [legal] divorce. We will work through… whatever.”

“I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she added.