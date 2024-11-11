The Civic District. Katong-Joo Chiat. Orchard Road. Sentosa. Marina Bay. Kampong Gelam. Little India. Singapore River. Mandai. Chinatown. There are a gazillion things to do while visiting Singapore, ranging from restaurants to temples to murals and malls. But before taking any trip, especially if you’re not quite sure about what you’ll want to do when you get there, it’s important to set a vacation budget ahead of time. While Airbnb Singapore reservations can range from $116 to $506 per night, is Singapore expensive everywhere else? It depends on what your travel itinerary entails while you’re in Southeast Asia.

From American Dollars to Singapore Money

The good news is American currency is worth more in Southeast Asia. For example, $1 converts to S$1.32 (or 1.32 SGD), $10 is 13.25 SGD and $100 is 132.53 SGD. On the other hand, Singapore dollars are worth less: 1 SGD is $0.75, 10 SGD is $7.52 and 100 SGD is $75.25.

Activities for Under $100 In Singapore

The even better news is there are plenty of things to do for under $100 in Singapore. Eighteen mini holes of golf plus a Chef’s Tasting Menu of menu items like eggplant tempura, wood-fired chicken or a vegetarian rice bowl can cost anywhere from $28 to $76. A 3.5-hour food tour with up to eight travelers, nine street food tastings and drinks, and a local guide costs about $70. Nature lovers can mingle at the Singapore Zoo, the home of over 300 species of mammals, birds and reptiles, for $96. Off-peak classes in skating, snowing and surfing range from $40 to $100. Or, skydive once or twice for anywhere from a conversion rate of $80 to $100.

Rui Hao Lim

Free Things to Do in Singapore

While the flight, housing and the food may be taking up most of your budget, there are free things to do in Singapore too. Fort Siloso Skywalk, an 11-story-high trail that stretches 593 feet (181 meters), is a free scenic walk. Or, enjoy the outdoor waterfront theater Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, which has a backdrop of Marina Bay and offers a national performing arts center (dance, music and theater). Enjoy the view with friends while admiring the three towers of Marina Bay Sands, the spirals of the Helix Bridge and the half-lion, half-fish Merlion statue. And even if you don’t want to pay for observatory tickets to nearby floral centers in Singapore, over 100 million visitors each year enjoy the 1.5 million plants at Gardens By the Bay.

As with any trip around the world, talking to locals will often point you in the right direction of freebies that they do each day too. Make sure to network with a few, if you can, even if you’re on a tourist-dominant trip. Their ideas, plus these above, are just a few that won’t break the bank and still help you find all kinds of Instagram-worthy posts in Singapore.