Illuminarium: The Atlanta Bar Experience That Will Virtually Transport You Around The World

Bar Illuminarium, Atlanta’s newest entertainment space, will surround guests in seven digital landscapes that transform in real time.

The cutting-edge virtual experience features state-of-the-art projections and audio systems, and is scheduled to open on July 1st. Illuminarium Experiences is a creation of RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group.

“It is the first-ever immersive nightlife environment. We designed the space to complement the truly unprecedented entertainment experience that is Illuminarium,” said David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group. “Stunning and ever-changing digital worlds will transport guests to far-flung, surreal destinations through sight, sound, and scale.”

The seven global landscapes include: Living Mural, inspired by artist Henri Rousseau’s jungle paintings and takes guests into an Indian jungle; Shibuya Night Market, which transports guests through glowing Japanese architecture; Jardin De Fleurs, a lavish Mediterranean garden escape; Nebulas, which gives a taste of the infinite as guests gather beneath the stars; Crystal Excavation, which takes bar-goers inside a shimmering crystal cave that grows and refracts light; Luminous Reefs, an underwater world, allows guests to dive into the Earth’s vast oceans; and Sunset in the Stratosphere, which invites guests to walk and float among the clouds or simply gaze at the setting sun.

“Guests are encouraged to experience The Bar at Illuminarium more than once, as its constantly shifting canvas delivers moments of surprise and serendipity through technology that has been brought together for the first time, ” one of the organizers said in a statement.

The Bar at Illuminarium will be open Thursday through Saturday, 8pm to midnight, local time, serving cocktails, beer, wine and a tapas-style menu. Reservations are available on OpenTable.com.

Along with the Bar at Illuminarium, you will also have access to the Café Illuminarium, a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and open to the public seven days a week from 9am-11pm. The restaurant, offers both indoor seating and an outdoor patio facing the BeltLine. It will serve authentic African dishes such as Braaibroodjie, Braai, and Awaze chicken. It will also offer a wide selection of salads, flatbread, rice bowls, panini, and burgers.

Following Atlanta, Illuminarium will open in Las Vegas at AREA 15 in January 2022 and Miami, at Mana in the Wynwood Arts District, in fall 2022. You can purchase tickets here.