Serenbe is a sustainable community located just 40 minutes from Atlanta. Despite its proximity to the city, it offers a suburban atmosphere focused on wellness. Nestled in acres of preserved forest, Serenbe is known for its fresh food, local art, and a variety of luxury and rustic accommodations. It’s an ideal destination for a weekend staycation, especially for those looking to connect with nature and escape city life.

Tips For Spending 72 Hours In Serenbe

Sarah Rand

Serenbe is a charming community with plenty to offer visitors. Whether you’re an animal lover, nature enthusiast, foodie, or simply in need of relaxation, a visit to Serenbe can be a rejuvenating experience. If you’re planning to explore Serenbe, be sure to book tickets for activities well in advance, as some experiences are seasonal and can fill up quickly — especially fall events like Jazz Night at Serenbe, Les Farfadais’ Celestial, and the Southern Chefs Potluck.

Most visitors drive from the Atlanta metro area, but renting a golf cart once you arrive can make getting around Serenbe more convenient.

Serenbe Accommodations

Serenbe

Serenbe offers a variety of accommodations, each with its own unique ambiance. The Inn at Serenbe is the primary lodging option, featuring a main house and cottages. Guests can also stay in various areas around Serenbe, with options ranging from townhouses and studio lofts to larger houses.

Personally, I recommend staying at The Inn due to its location near the entrance of the community. The main house offers an upscale take on Southern living, providing a bed-and-breakfast experience. Highlights include stunning views of the surrounding nature, cozy rooms, and proximity to one of Serenbe’s top eateries.

Where To Eat In Serenbe

Sarah Rand

Serenbe has a diverse culinary scene, ranging from formal dining to casual food trucks. During my stay, I dined at The Farmhouse, Halsa, The Hill, and a new spot, Austin’s. Each had its own distinct flair, but my favorites were The Farmhouse and Austin’s.

Halsa and The Farmhouse are more casual dining options. Halsa, located in town, is great for a quick bite and offers sandwiches and smoothies. The Farmhouse, near The Inn, serves a complimentary country breakfast for Inn guests and also offers à la carte dining for dinner. The Grilled Peach Tartine and Prime Striploin are must-tries for foodies.

The Hill and Austin’s are more upscale and perfect for brunch or a fancy dinner. Both are centrally located in town. Austin’s, the community’s newest restaurant, offers an impressive selection of small plates, with the caviar service being a standout. The Hill’s avocado toast and deviled eggs (with a unique twist) were also excellent. Both restaurants provide top-notch service and offer the perfect excuse to wear the nicest outfit you packed.

Best Things To Do During A 72-Hour Visit To Serenbe

Sarah Rand

Day One: Get Acquainted

Start your trip by exploring the area. A tour of the community is a great way to get to know Serenbe. The farm tour, led by Garvey Akers, was particularly enlightening for me, showcasing the community’s commitment to sustainability and the Regenerative Movement. The tour also highlighted the farmer’s market, where residents can pick up fresh produce for free.

Day Two: Try Something New

On your second day, step outside your comfort zone with an activity like goat yoga. Although I was initially hesitant about the idea of goats mingling with us during yoga, the experience was surprisingly fun, thanks to our instructor, Stevie. She kept the mood light and humorous, making the session enjoyable for everyone. If goat yoga isn’t your thing, there’salso a yoga studio in town that offers traditional classes.

Day Three: Relax And Recharge

To wrap up your 72-hour getaway, spend your final day relaxing. A visit to the Spa at Serenbe is the perfect way to unwind after two days of adventure. The spa offers a range of services, including massage therapy, facials, reflexology, and holistic treatments. The facility is equipped with a sauna and steam room, creating a serene atmosphere for visitors.

After your spa treatment, head to The Wine Shop for a wine tasting. Camille, the sommelier, provided a fun and educational experience, guiding us through wine flights and offering tips on selecting wines.