How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Philly

With almost half it’s residents being Black, it’s easy to find Black-owned Philly businesses to support. The city is also home to much of the nation’s history, incredible architecture, museums, shopping, nature, and some of the most amazing food you’ll ever taste!

When visiting the City of Brotherly Love, use this itinerary to spend a day supporting Black-owned Philly.

Morning

Jumpstart your day with a delicious breakfast or brunch at the Breakfast Boutique. The boutique has locations in Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill, and is a popular spot among discerning local foodies. Enjoy a hearty plateful of salmon cakes, grits, and home fried potatoes. Or, have the best of both worlds with savory fried chicken and waffles topped with strawberries and sweet cream.

Next, head over to historic Germantown to pay a visit to the Colored Girls Museum. A memoir museum honoring the stories, lives, and legacies of Black girls— the museum is a one-of-a-kind must-see attraction. It received a ‘Best of Philly’ award in 2019 for its unique and innovative collection, and features paintings, photographs, sculptures, dolls, textiles, and other works of art celebrating the colored girl experience.

Afternoon

Work up a sweat by joining a dance fitness class at the DanceFit boutique dance studio. This Black-Owned Philly gem has locations on Bethlehem Pike and Frankford Avenue. Boring workouts don’t exist here. With classes like Zumba, twerkshops, burlesque, Ballet BarreFit, and HipFit designed with dance lovers at heart, you will burn calories while forgetting that you’re even exercising! Working out at DanceFit boutique feels more like partying with a group of your closest girlfriends.

After working up an appetite, you’ll be needing a satisfying meal and a cold, refreshing drink. Located in West Philadelphia, 48th Street Grille offers large-portioned dishes from a variety of mouthwatering cuisines at great prices. From soul food and American favorites to Caribbean and Cajun delights, the Grille has something for everyone. Enjoy their signature jerk chicken sandwich or the New Orleans-style blackened salmon with shrimp scampi. The restaurant is BYO wine, beer, or champagne and indoor and outdoor dining is available.

Evening

Engage in some retail therapy at Fason De Viv. This Haitian-American-owned boutique carries stylish clothing and accessories for men and women (plus sizes included), home decor, and beauty and wellness products. Located in the heart of Philly’s bustling Center City district, the store’s name means ‘lifestyle’ in Haitian Creole. It’s racks and shelves are carefully curated using the motto, “It’s deeper than fashion, it’s a lifestyle!”

Settle down for the evening at Powelton Village’s Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast, a beautiful historic Victorian mansion close to many University City landmarks. This luxury B&B is a winner of the Travel Channel’s Hotel Showdown and a recipient of a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There are six rooms and suites from which to choose, each named for a different Philly music legend. Pamper yourself by ordering in-room spa service or champagne and strawberries.

