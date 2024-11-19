If you’re planning to travel abroad and drive in a foreign country, an International Driving Permit (IDP) is an essential document that allows you to legally drive in many places around the globe. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to get an International Driving Permit (IDP), including a rundown of the the requirements, and everything you need to know to ensure you’re ready for the road trip abroad.

What Is an International Driving Permit (IDP)?

An International Driving Permit is a translation of your domestic driver’s license that allows you to drive legally in foreign countries. It is not a standalone license but a supplement to your existing valid driver’s license. The IDP is recognized in many countries around the world, especially those that adhere to the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic or the 1968 Vienna Convention.

Who Needs an International Driving Permit?

An IDP is highly recommended if you plan to rent a car, drive, or experience the roadways in countries that don’t use your home country’s driving system or language. While it’s not always required by law, many countries mandate an IDP for foreign drivers. It’s especially important when traveling to places like Europe, Japan, or Australia.

How to Apply for an International Driving Permit

Check the Eligibility Requirements

Of course, before you get an international driving permit, you need to make sure you meet the minimum requirements. Before applying for an IDP, ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria. Generally, you must:

Be 18 years or older

Hold a valid domestic driver’s license for at least 6 months

Be a legal resident of your home country (IDP rules differ by country)

Choose an IDP Issuing Agency

In most countries, including the United States, the only authorized organizations that issue International Driving Permits are motoring associations like the American Automobile Association (AAA) or the National Automobile Club (NAC). Be cautious about online agencies that claim to offer an IDP; they could be scams that are simply trying to trick you into paying fees for something inauthentic. Your best bet for getting your international driver’s license is to ensure you’re applying through an official, accredited body.

Complete the Application Process

You can either apply online or in person, depending on the organization. Some agencies offer expedited processing, which can be helpful if you’re in a rush to get on the road in the destination of your choosing. Here are the steps of the international driver’s license process that you should be ready to complete:

Fill out an application form

Provide 2 original passport-sized photo (check requirements for exact size)

Submit a photocopy of your current, valid driver’s license

Pay the application fee (typically between $20 to $30 USD, depending on the issuing agency)

It generally only takes about 5-10 minutes to fill out the application – it’s the waiting game that you’ll have to play afterward that can eat up the time.

Wait for Your International Driving Permit

Once your application is processed, you’ll receive your IDP. In many cases, you can get your permit within a few days or even immediately if applying in person at a full service AAA branch. If you choose to apply online, it may take a few days to a few weeks for delivery. Keep these processing times in mind if you’re trying to have your international driver’s license by a certain date – ideally before you take off to the country you’ll be driving in.

How Long Is an International Driving Permit Valid?

An International Driving Permit is typically valid for one year from the date of issue. Be sure to check the specific validity rules, as some countries may have different conditions for renewals or extensions.

Where Can I Use My International Driving Permit?

An International Driving Permit is recognized in over 150 countries worldwide, including popular destinations like Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada. However, it’s essential to research the driving laws of the specific country you’ll be visiting. Some countries may not require an IDP, while others may mandate it for foreign drivers.

Do You Need an International Driving Permit for Car Rentals?

While you might be able to rent a car without an IDP in some countries, many car rental agencies require it, particularly in non-English-speaking countries. It’s always a good idea to double-check with the rental company before you arrive to avoid any surprises.

IDP vs. International Driver’s License: What’s the Difference?

It’s important to note that an International Driving Permit (IDP) is not the same as an “International Driver’s License.” While the IDP is an official, government-sanctioned document that translates your domestic driver’s license into multiple languages, an International Driver’s License is often a misnomer or a fraudulent document. Be sure you’re applying for a legitimate IDP to avoid confusion or issues abroad.

Common Questions About the International Driving Permit

Do I Need an International Driving Permit in Europe?

While many countries in Europe may not strictly require an IDP if you’re an EU or US citizen, it’s still highly recommended, especially for non-English speaking countries. Countries like Italy, Spain, and Greece require an IDP for American tourists.

Can I Get an IDP if I’m a Non-US Citizen?

Yes! While this guide focuses on US citizens, other nationalities can apply for an IDP through their own respective motoring organizations. Countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia have their own official agencies for issuing IDPs.

How Much Does an International Driving Permit Cost?

The cost of an IDP varies by issuing agency but generally ranges from $20 to $30. Some motoring organizations may charge additional fees for expedited processing.

Final Tips for How to Get an International Driving Permit

Apply Early: To avoid any last-minute stress, apply for your IDP well in advance of your trip, especially during peak travel seasons.

Carry Both Licenses: You’ll need to keep your domestic driver’s license and your IDP with you while driving abroad.

Understand Local Driving Laws: Familiarize yourself with the driving laws of the country you’re visiting, as they can vary significantly.