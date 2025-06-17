A tragic helicopter crash in northern India on June 15 resulted in the deaths of a pilot and six passengers on their way to Hindu religious sites in the Himalayan mountains.

In Uttarakhand, a northern state of India, the Bell 407 helicopter (VT-BKA) reportedly crashed in a forested area near Gaurikund, additionally causing a fire. According to the BBC, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the flight departed at 5:15 a.m. local time from Kedarnath. It was bound for Guptkashi. Those deceased – seven victims total – included a child and the flight’s pilot. Multiple sources have described the passengers as Hindu pilgrims flying via helicopter instead of trekking or traveling by road between the region’s temples.

According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred shortly after the plane took off. The helicopter ride was expected to last approximately 10 minutes. Aryan Aviation, a private helicopter service company, operated the flight. The publication added that Indian officials believe poor weather caused the crash.

What Else Is There To Know About The Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand?

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will reportedly investigate the fatal helicopter crash. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, released a statement on X on June 25 about the tragedy.

“The helicopter accident in Rudraprayag is extremely unfortunate,” he said in part. “I express my deepest condolences to the deceased in this painful accident.”

“…A high-level meeting was held with all the concerned departments at the Government House to thoroughly review this accident,” he added. “The safety procedures of helicopter operations are being closely examined.”

In Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is one of four temple towns included in the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage route. The other holy sites included in the pilgrimage are Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Uttrarakhand’s official tourism site notes that “in Hindi, ‘char’ means four and ‘dham’ refers to religious destinations.”

The source added that the temples are closed for half of the year, only open from April or May to October or November.

