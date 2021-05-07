7 Haitian Travel Content Creators You Should Know And Follow

Haiti is a beautiful Caribbean island nation with a diverse terrain and rich, unique culture. While most people are familiar with the country as the world’s first Black republic, many continue to overlook Haiti as a vacation destination based on things they’ve seen and heard in the media. Haitian content creators are trying to change that and combat the misconceptions surrounding Haiti by sharing the true beauty of their culture and motherland.

Here are seven Haitian travel content creators showcasing the magnificence of Haiti and the rest of the world. If you’re not already following them, what are you waiting for?