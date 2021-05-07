Photo Credit: Nappy
7 Haitian Travel Content Creators You Should Know And Follow
Haiti is a beautiful Caribbean island nation with a diverse terrain and rich, unique culture. While most people are familiar with the country as the world’s first Black republic, many continue to overlook Haiti as a vacation destination based on things they’ve seen and heard in the media. Haitian content creators are trying to change that and combat the misconceptions surrounding Haiti by sharing the true beauty of their culture and motherland.
Here are seven Haitian travel content creators showcasing the magnificence of Haiti and the rest of the world. If you’re not already following them, what are you waiting for?
Christina Jane
Christina Jane is a Florida-based lifestyle and travel blogger focusing on solo and budget travel. She writes about a variety of topics, ranging from finances to mental health. Christina Jane chronicles her travels in Haiti on her Instagram page, going into detail about prices, transportation, and safety in Haiti.
Colby Bastien
Colby documents his trips abroad with crisp, eye-catching photos. His travels have taken him all over the world, from Africa and Asia to Central America and, of course, Haiti. Viewing his Haiti stories you will feel like you tagged along with him for the journey to his “lakay” (home.)
Nzinga
Nzinga travels all over Haiti solo, photographing its incredible architecture, pristine beaches, and other natural wonders. Her photos are guaranteed to make you fall in love with the nature of Haiti and want to book a flight there ASAP!
Luc Northman
Born and raised in Haiti, travel planner Luc is a proud Haitian through and through. “You can take me out of Haiti, but you can NEVER take Haiti nor my culture out of me in the name of the Spirits,” says Luc. He can be seen repping Haiti as he displays his flag all over the world with pride.
Dashing Domo
Dominique AKA Dashing Domo is a mother, traveler, and therapist from Brooklyn, NY. She aims to encourage others to travel with purpose and connect deeply with the country they’re visiting. Her favorite travel companion is her daughter Aniyah, who at just 8-years-old and already has a passport full of stamps.
Youri Felix
Youri is a travel filmmaker and photographer with Passport Heavy. A digital nomad, he has been traveling the world nonstop since December 2018. He has visited over 35 countries, creating some of the most captivating travel content you’ll see.
MJ
MJ is a Florida-based Haitian content creator documenting her travels as well as her fit lifestyle. Her photos will either inspire you to travel or to hit the gym (most likely both)! MJ currently has a travel vlog in the works that will be coming soon.
