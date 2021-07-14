Haiti Tourism In 2021 & Beyond: It's Not What You Think It Is

Thanks in no small part to the assassination of its president, Haiti tourism in 2021 may seem — at least to Western eyes — less than desirable. But the reality is, the tourism of the country is more attractive than ever before. Despite the depiction of Haiti as a lawless, godless land, it’s actually quite beautiful, safe, and welcoming to tourists.

Here are just a few of the many places when you finally do get a chance to visit.

Musee du Pantheon National Haïtien

Looking for a museum that celebrates the heroes of Haitian independence? The Musee, then, is perfect for you. First opened in 1983 and one of the must-see spots on several Haiti tourism lists, the Musee du Pantheon National Haitien is located in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm. The Musee wasn’t even damaged in the 2010 earthquake.

Cathedrale Notre Dame de Cap Haitien

Also known as Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral, the Cathedrale — like the Musee — is on several must-see Haiti tourism lists. Located in the Cap-Haïtien district, the building dates back to the 1600s, when the country was still a colony of France. It features beautiful architecture, historic religious iconography, and daily mass services.

Les 3 Tables

You can’t leave Haiti without visiting this restaurant, which gets rave reviews on such sites as TripAdvisor. “Stop by for absolutely divine from-the-garden grenadia on Capitaine filet, or perhaps coconut is more to your liking. Whatever you choose, it will be fresh from the garden, made with love, and better than anything else you’ve had in Haiti,” raves one reviewer.

Moulin Sur Mer

Finally, if you need a place to stay while visiting Haiti, there’s no better place than the Moulin Sur Mer. Located in the Montrouis district of Haiti, the Moulin Sur Mer is a converted 18th-century sugarcane plantation that is now a hot tourist beach resort.