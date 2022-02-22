Guests Can Stay At This Historic Hotel From The Greenbook For First Time In 50 Years

If only the walls could talk inside the iconic Magnolia House in Greensboro, North Carolina. We would listen in awe about how despite the turmoil where Black people were denied their basic human rights and dignity, they could walk through the doors of this hotel and just be on the inside.

Prominent leaders and artists such as James Brown, Tina Turner, and Jackie Robinson graced the hallways. Yet, every Black person entering these doors felt just as important.

The North Carolina hotel was a refuge for Black travelers during segregation in America. It became popular after appearing in six editions of The Negro Motorist Green Book created by Victor H. Green in 1949. The book was one of the most important resources by listing where Black travelers could eat and sleep safely.

In recent years, the Magnolia House transformed into a go-to spot for lunch and special events. But now, you can stay at this hotel where those before you took refuge for the first time in 50 years.

“Restoring this property is our way of continuing our family’s legacy,” Natalie Miller, the hotel’s owner tells House Beautiful. “We are saving this significant piece of Black history, and we’re honored to be able to uncover its untold story and share it with the world.”

About The Rooms

The Historic Magnolia House opened in 1949 as one of the only hotels between Atlanta, Georgia, and Richmond, Virginia. A recent restoration project has transformed the building to its original design.

Every room in the hotel pays tribute to some of its most notable guests.

People staying in The Baldwin Room will notice an ode to writers like James Baldwin and Carter G. Woodson. The room features a neutral palette of black and white and accented with patterned elements.

Meanwhile, guests who choose The Carlotta Room will notice shades of pink honoring the “Queens of Soul,” including Tina Turner and Gladys Knight.

Book your stay by clicking here.