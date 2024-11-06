Mornings in the Alpine village of Grindelwald are peaceful. Meditative early starts are marked by crisp air and the sounds of cowbells on neighboring hillsides. Located in the Jungfrau region, the Swiss-German village is one of five resorts that comprise the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Only underrated to those not in the know, Grindelwald impresses from the moment you step off the train.

Once a refuge for mountaineering pioneers, the unassuming village of 4,000 residents hosts over a million visitors annually. The region attracts large groups from Japan, China, India, and South Korea; however, Grindelwald is gaining global recognition as its incomparable beauty makes its rounds on social media. It’s the kind of destination that leaves you wondering, “What is this magical place?”

A Heartfelt Stay In The Heart Of Grindelwald

Simone Cheri

While there are over 8,000 accommodations between hotels, short stays, and alternative accommodations, Hotel Fiescherblick is one of the best properties I’ve experienced. From the service to amenities and the family-like staff, attention to detail doesn’t get any better than this. Co-owners and brothers Matthias and Lars Michel are fifth-generation Grindelwald hoteliers, so hospitality is in their DNA.

You won’t find any star ratings online because they’re more focused on an unforgettable experience than on accolades and rankings. However, I can’t say that I’ve had more attention to detail, finer cuisine (that I actually liked), and all-around genuine hospitality like this anywhere else in the world, including every 5-star hotel I’ve stayed. The 19-room boutique hotel is fairly new (opened in 2022), and its amenities show as much. Each of the varying room types has its own balcony — not that you’ll spend much time indoors. What makes Hotel Fiescherblick a standout from other Grindelwald resorts is its spa. Spa Fiescherblick offers guests free access to an outdoor Japanese-inspired saltwater onsen pool and Finnish sauna with unbelievable mountain views. It makes a day out on the slopes or adventuring in the cold worth every second.

Grindelwald’s Best Outdoor Activities

Jungfrau Railways

Two ways Grindelwald turns first-timers into returning diehards are its mountain sports and iconic views. The Jungfrau region is the setting for numerous sporting events and tourist activities throughout the year. In the summer, nearly 200 miles of hiking and running trails challenge and mesmerize intrepid travelers. Similarly, the hills and mountains are prime for skiing, sled runs, and hiking during the winter.

Grindelwald’s most popular landmark involves commuting by gondola cable car and train to the “Top of Europe” at Jungfraujoch. The landmark gets its nickname due to its status as the highest railway station in Europe, sitting formidably at 11,300 feet above sea level. Open 365 days a year, Jungfraujoch attracts visitors who eagerly anticipate views of the Alps and Aletsch Glacier. Dining, shopping, and scenery are available at each stop along the route, but the immersive experience at Jungfraujoch is worth the wait. Visitors can learn about the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Sphinx observation building and journey through the Ice Palace. After you have fun inside the mountain, head outdoors, where the best views await on favorable weather days. Round out the day dining in one of four restaurants or at the cafeteria and shopping for Swiss souvenirs.

If you can’t make your way to Jungfraujoch, the village has plenty of other options for mountain activities. Long visitor lines start early at Grindelwald-First for mountain carting, trottibiking, zip lines, and hikes. At Pfingstegg, soar through the forest on the Fly-Line or take on the nearly half-mile-long toboggan run in summer. Pfingstegg also offers the très romantique Sky Dinner, where up to eight guests can dine inside a moving cable car.

Männlichen is another enticing area for hikers, with the Liselotte theme trail and the Royal Walk delivering panoramic views. That’s not even counting the day trips to neighboring cities like Interlaken, Bern, and Lauterbrunnen, which are accessible by train.

Explore The International Cuisine Of The Eiger Village

From casual takeout to chef-curated tasting menus, Grindelwald’s restaurants and pubs invite guests to enjoy sunny days on patio decks and chilly weather under the embrace of weather-ready interiors. Dining in Grindelwald feels more expansive — in flavors and variety — than what you’re likely to find in some Swiss cities.

While many restaurants throughout Switzerland offer similar traditional classics worth trying, like rösti, Älplermagronen (Alpine Macaroni), and cheese fondue, dining in Grindelwald is more of a world tour. However, one of the culinary choices most consistent in the region is the use of fresh, local ingredients and seasonal menus rooted in community. At 1910 · Gourmet by Hausers, Grindelwald’s sole Michelin-starred restaurant, premium local cuts and innovative plant-based dishes make fine dining feel refreshingly grounded. Rising chef Aurélien Mettler and the team at Restaurant Fiescherblick deliver a humble but award-worthy tasting menu full of surprises and storytelling. For more casual eats, Golden India is a comforting contrast to the chilly weather of village life, with curries, chana masala, palak paneer, and other classic Indian dishes. Soon, the quickly evolving region will welcome its first Japanese restaurant, UMAMI Works Japanese Ramen & Sushi, thanks to Chef Shota Hasegawa.

Getting To Grindelwald

Getting to the Swiss-German village takes a bit of skill, but the Swiss rail system keeps things simple. By plane and train, the journey begins on arrival at Zurich Airport (ZRH). After a typically smooth entry, many visitors head for the Zürich Flughafen train station, located under the airport’s main terminal, to navigate to other parts of the country.

SBB — the country’s national railway company — offers several train routes to Grindelwald with varying travel times and number of connections. The quickest schedules can get you from the airport to Grindelwald’s main station in three hours, on average, with two or three connection transfers. Planning your post-touchdown route can be done on SBB’s website or through the always-handy SBB mobile app.

While Switzerland is already likely on your bucket list, you may just be getting up to speed on the special find that is Grindelwald. The hospitality quickly invites you to feel at home, and the adventures reconnect you with the thrill of living. It’s a destination that stays with you and leaves you wanting more pampering, peace, and play. The next time you plot a European getaway, let the lure of Switzerland’s serene culture persuade you to make your way to Grindelwald.