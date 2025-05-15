The Greer Fire in Arizona has burned over 3,500 acres since starting May 13, prompting evacuations. As of this reporting, it’s currently under zero containment and continues to spread.

Greer is around 230 miles away from Phoenix. The Northeastern Arizona Public Information System, aka 311, detailed that the fire began around 10:30 a.m. local time. The authority detailed that by 6 p.m., the fire was at zero containment and had burned thousands of acres. The source noted that the wildfire was “rapidly” spreading due to “high winds.” The day the fire started, over 100 firefighters reportedly worked to extinguish the flames. A press release was published around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities issued an evacuation mandate for Greer, an unincorporated community in the White Mountains. Nearby North Woods and South Fork are also evacuation zones. InciWeb reported that “residents west of Highway 261” also have a “Go” directive, urging them to evacuate.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and “throughout Apache and Navajo Counties” are under Stage 2 fire restrictions due to the Greer Fire. Arizona’s Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit campfires and using wood stoves. Also, smoking, discharging firearms, and using certain mechanical and industrial items are strictly limited.

What Else Is There To Know About The Greer Fire?

Gusts that fueled the Greer Fire on May 13 reportedly reached up to 65 miles per hour. As of this reporting, crews are working to contain the fire from its east and west sides.

An American Red Cross emergency shelter is open at the BUB in St. Johns – 845 West 4th Place North.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the state no longer has a “wildfire season” because incidents can happen year-round. “In 2024, 2,162 fires burned more than 280,000 acres on state, federal and tribal lands. Of those fires, more than 1,400 were determined to be human-caused,” highlighted the source.

“We stress the importance of prevention. We all need to work together to reduce wildfire risk across our great state,” added the Arizona authority.