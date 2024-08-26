When it comes to making TV shows that keep you on the edge of your seat, no one does it quite like AMC. Best known for projects like Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Snowpiercer, in 2022 the entertainment company kept its winning streak going with Dark Winds. The crime drama thriller is based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series and was developed into a show by Graham Roland. So far, we’ve seen two seasons starring Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon in the role of Jim Chee. As the duo strives to protect their southwestern American community from unexpected threats through the 1970s, viewers see some epic Dark Winds film locations.

‘Dark Winds’ Film Locations Reflect the Show’s Native American Roots

The show’s first season impressed critics, scoring a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (although the general audience ranking is only 73%). Fans of the original book series love Dark Winds for its nostalgia factor, but others enjoy watching Native American culture come to life through the characters and settings. As Wide Open Country notes, Dark Winds is deeply rooted in local Indigenous culture, so it was important to producers to have their filming locations reflect that.

“We are ecstatic that AMC is being so intentional about telling this story in an authentic way by creative talent whose work speaks for itself, with a Native American director from New Mexico, as well as Native American writers, actors, and locations,” New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said in a press release. When they weren’t shooting on location, the cast and crew utilized Camel Rock Studios, the first-ever Native American-owned film and television studio in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Photo by: Marica van der Meer/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: KRQE Albuquerque confirmed in May 2024 that Dark Winds season three will be filmed in the Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo area.

Best Time to Visit: Book your trip to Santa Fe between September and November to enjoy mild temperatures and lots of festivals.

Transportation Options: Many tourists rely on the Santa Fe Trails Transit to get around; they operate six city bus routes in and out of the downtown area. There’s also the Santa Fe Pick-Up, a free shuttle stopping at popular touristic attractions like Canyon Road and the Museum of International Folk Art.

As New Mexico’s capital city, Santa Fe is a popular spot for tourists passing through. Just north of the area is the Pueblo of Tesuque, which sits at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This is one of the smallest pueblos in the state and is home to about 800 people (many of them artists). Another Dark Winds film location in New Mexico is Española, the original capital of the first European settlement in the US. It has an interesting blend of Spanish, Native and modern American cultures which can be explored in the Española Lowriders Museum and New Mexico Fiber Arts Center.

Things to Do: Visit the Loretto Chapel, wander through the Santa Fe Plaza and admire famous female art at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

Where to Eat: The Cobb Salad and Smoked Meat from The Ranch House are popular. Elsewhere, Geronimo and Sazón offer fine dining experiences you won’t soon forget.

Where to Stay: If you want to get away from downtown, The Hacienda & Spa on the outskirts of Santa Fe is the perfect place to relax. Alternatively, Piñon Court by La Fonda is conveniently located in the heart of the city with free parking and breakfast included.

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

(Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Landscape shots that help add intensity and richness to the suspenseful story of Dark Winds.

Best Time to Visit: Cool temperatures between September to November will make outdoor adventures in Navajo Nation more fun.

Transportation Options: The entrance to Monument Valley is through Kayenta, which can be reached by car, taxi, or pre-booked tour.

AMC has shared that 70% of Dark Winds filming took place at the aforementioned Camel Rock Studios with special permission from Native American tribal leaders. The other 30% of season one was captured at Cochiti Pueblo, also located in New Mexico. “What was unique about [Dark Winds] was the opportunity to tell a story in the Native community without a White character bringing you into the community and experiencing it through the White character’s point of view,” Roland told the Associated Press.

The creator is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, and it was important to him that Indigenous representation was reflected accurately on screen. Much of the Navajo Nation (which spans three states) hasn’t been captured on camera in decades, but the Dark Winds film locations shed light on just some of the beauty America’s largest reservation offers. It’s impossible to see everything in just one trip, but the Tsegi Canyon and Coal Mine Canyon are great places to start, as well as Teec Nos Pos.

Things to Do: Drop by Goulding’s Trading Post Musem, hike the Wildcat Trail or tour through the Sandstones.

Where to Eat: Champs Chicken has five stars on Trip Advisor, or you can admire the nature around you at The View Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Stay outdoors or inside at Goulding’s Lodge & Campground, a historic 1940s hotel with a museum, movie theatre, indoor pool and onsite tour guides.