Southwest Airlines has announced that by late 2027, it plans to have four airport lounges open across flight hubs nationwide.

The airline shared the news earlier this month, noting that the new lounges will roll out in collaboration with Chase, with which it shares a “30-year partnership.” Construction is underway at the first four Southwest airport lounges, the ones scheduled to open by the end of next year. They’ll be located at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS); Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI); Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu; and Nashville International Airport (BNA), respectively. According to the carrier’s September 2 press release, Southwest also plans to open seven additional airport lounges in the next few years.

To access the exclusive spaces, flyers will need a “new, premium, Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card issued by Chase” that is also launching next year.

The Dallas, Texas-based carrier’s CEO, Bob Jordan, confirmed in late 2025 that Southwest was “actively pursuing” the development of an airport lounge network.

Southwest Airlines’ Airport Lounges

The airline hasn’t disclosed precise details about what its forthcoming lounges will look and feel like. However, the carrier says “each lounge will combine the warmth and friendliness customers expect from Southwest with sophisticated design, locally inspired dining, [and] high-quality amenities.” Additionally, flyers can expect the “valuable travel benefits that are offered today in the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network.”

Southwest Executive Vice President and Chief Customer & Brand Officer Tony Roach emphasized that the new airport lounges will expand upon what customers already like about Southwest. In a statement, he said in part, “Southwest Airlines has built one of the most trusted brands in travel by delivering authentic hospitality that customers value. Our lounges will be a natural extension of that experience, offering customers a place to relax and experience the Southwest brand in a new way.”

Earlier this year, in the latest J.D. Power 2026 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, Southwest ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for those traveling in economy and basic economy. Possibly a good omen for the carrier’s partnership, Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club ranked as flyers’ No. 2 choice in J.D. Power’s more recently released U.S. Airport Lounge Satisfaction Study.