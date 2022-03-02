Photo Credit: Alonso Reyes
Going To Florida? Here's How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Ft. Lauderdale
If you’re planning a vacation to the the Sunshine State, there are all kinds of Black-owned businesses you can support in Ft. Lauderdale. While cities like Miami and Orlando tend to be among the most popular, Ft. Lauderdale has its own charm, offering beaches, good shopping, and gondola rides on the canals. According to Visit Florida, this has prompted some to call Ft. Lauderdale “the Venice of America.”
From restaurants, to shops and more, check out these Black-owned businesses to patronize during your two-day stay in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
1. Day 1 - Morning
Sure, the beach is therapeutic, but if you’re looking to further your relaxation, patronize Serenity Aveda Day Spa.
The founder, Terron Hill, initially encountered difficulty opening her business, but thanks to a supportive tribe of friends and loved ones, she managed. She put in the work, even in the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Take your pick of massages, facials, reflexology, lash extensions, and more.
For lunch, check out Smitty’s Wings on Sistrunk Boulevard, touted as the number one spot for wings in the city. There’s buffalo cauliflower, fried mushrooms, fried okra, and calamari.
2. Day 1 - Afternoon
Enjoy some retail therapy at Urbane Sky in downtown Ft. Lauderdale, close to Las Olas Boulevard.
This boutique offers women’s clothing for all body types, as well as accessories. The founder, Venece, started as a marketing executive before becoming an entrepreneur.
On Las Olas Boulevard, hit up Girlfriends Boutique, founded by TC, who said, “I want everyone who walks into the store to feel like they’re shopping with their girlfriends.”
3. Day 1 - Evening
If you aren’t stuffed from eating all the wings, there are options for dinner, including Betty’s Soul Food and Sister Sara’s Crab House & Grill among others.
Grab dessert at Localicious Ice Cream, the only Black-owned ice cream parlor in Broward County. There’s a long list of flavors, from black cherry to snickerlicious.
Owner Cleveland Smith has been an ice cream artisan for so long that he makes it seem effortless. He told the Westside Gazette, “You rarely find a Black person serving their own ice cream. It is a rare trade.”
4. Day 2 - Morning
In downtown Ft. Lauderdale, grab breakfast at Circle House Coffee, founded by former NFL player Stephen Tulloch. Breakfast is prepared in house and served throughout the day. There are also pies, cakes, and slushies, and you’ll find a second location in Oakland Park, Florida.
5. Day 2 - Afternoon
Need to stock up on some vegan products? Vegan Fine Foods is owned by Steven Smith, who ditched meat over twenty years ago.
He took his passion and used it to open a business in 2018, offering various vegan products. You can rest assured that everything on sale, from skin care products to wine, is safe to buy.
Visit the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 60,000 square feet of Black excellence. According to the website, you’ll find “rare books, artifacts, artwork, manuscripts and irreplaceable reference material, with a separate reading room where visitors can view collection items upon request.”
6. Day 3 - Evening
In the mood for some delicious ribs, brisket, and the like? Tom Jenkins BBQ is just the place.
It was founded by Harry Harrell and Gary Torrence in 1996, and aside from the above, the hush puppies and catfish are apparently delicious.
According to the website, it was recognized by the Great Florida Restaurant Guide “as one of the best cheap eats in South Florida.”
The restaurant also has its own BBQ sauce, which has been described as being “out of this world.”