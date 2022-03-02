Going To Florida? Here's How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Ft. Lauderdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serenity Aveda Day Spa (@serenityaveda)

Sure, the beach is therapeutic, but if you’re looking to further your relaxation, patronize Serenity Aveda Day Spa.

The founder, Terron Hill, initially encountered difficulty opening her business, but thanks to a supportive tribe of friends and loved ones, she managed. She put in the work, even in the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Take your pick of massages, facials, reflexology, lash extensions, and more.

For lunch, check out Smitty’s Wings on Sistrunk Boulevard, touted as the number one spot for wings in the city. There’s buffalo cauliflower, fried mushrooms, fried okra, and calamari.